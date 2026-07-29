South Korean music group BTS has announced that its members will not submit their work for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in February 2027.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook shared a joint statement on their social media accounts announcing the decision.

The group said they hoped music would be “listened to and loved as it is, without being classified by region or language,” adding that they would not submit their releases for Grammy consideration.

The decision came after the Recording Academy, which organizes the Grammy Awards, announced five new categories for the 69th edition, including Best Asian Pop Performance.

The Recording Academy said the new category aims to recognize contemporary pop recordings originating from Asian markets or gaining widespread recognition in those markets. However, many fans and members of the music industry criticized the move, describing it as a form of “musical segregation” that could push artists further away from major Grammy categories.

BTS has received Grammy nominations in several categories over the years but has yet to win an award. The group’s decision also comes amid long-running criticism that the Grammys have struggled to adequately recognize non-English-language music despite the global commercial success of genres such as K-pop.

The 69th Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held in February 2027.