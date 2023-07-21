Renowned for his success and gentlemanly demeanor in the rap world, Burak King has released his highly anticipated album, "Aman Of," showcasing his undeniable talent and hard work. The album's title track, also penned by Burak himself, sets the stage for an impressive musical journey.

With all seven songs on the album being of exceptional quality, "Aman Of" stands out as a potential chart-topper. Often, hidden gems emerge from albums, and one such song that seems destined for recognition is "Tamam O Zaman."

Joining Burak in his musical endeavor, Zeyd's collaboration on "Tamam O Zaman" is truly complementary. The duo's chemistry adds an extra layer of depth to the track, making it an instant favorite among fans.

Burak King is a prominent figure in the Turkish music scene, known for his contributions to the rap genre. At a young age, in the Netherlands, Burak began his journey into the world of music as an amateur, pouring out the emotions and thoughts brought about by being a minority. Growing up amidst the streets, he expressed that he was shaped by that environment. Burak received the nickname "King" from his friends, symbolizing his stature and influence among them.

From a young age, Burak King showed a keen interest in music, particularly rap and hip-hop. He began writing his own lyrics and composing beats, honing his skills as an artist. With determination and passion, he worked tirelessly to create a unique sound that resonated with audiences.

In 2015, Burak King made his professional entry into the music industry with the single track "Günah Benim," which he collaborated on with Turkish rapper Eypio. The song has surpassed 200 million views, marking a significant milestone in Burak King's music career.

His lyrics, delivered with raw emotion and sincerity, have resonated with a diverse audience, making him a relatable and beloved figure in the music industry.

Apart from his musical prowess, Burak King is admired for his humility and gentlemanly demeanor. He has garnered respect from fellow artists and fans alike for his genuine and approachable nature, earning him the nickname "Beyefendi" (gentleman) within the Turkish music community.

Anıl Piyancı and Ceren Devrim pose during the single's shooting. (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Türkiye)

Anıl Piyancı

In the music industry, collaborations can often lead to captivating results. Anıl Piyancı and Ceren Devrim's latest single, "Sıkıcı Bahaneler," proves just that. The song, scheduled for release on July 14 under Sony Music Türkiye, boasts captivating lyrics by Anıl Piyancı and a mesmerizing composition by Anıl Piyancı, NEGRO and Ceren Devrim. The arrangement, expertly handled by NEGRO, further elevates the song's appeal.

Ceren Devrim, known for her diverse contributions to the music sector, embarks on a new adventure alongside Anıl Piyancı, lending her vocal prowess to "Sıkıcı Bahaneler." This collaboration promises to introduce fresh female vocal talent to the Turkish music scene.

The vibrant and positive vibes of "Sıkıcı Bahaneler" ("Boring Excuses") are set to be brought to life through a colorful music video, soon to be released on Anıl Piyancı's YouTube channel.

Known for his thought-provoking and sometimes controversial lyrics, Anıl Piyancı has earned a dedicated fan base that appreciates his creativity and authenticity. He remains an influential figure in the Turkish rap scene, inspiring younger generations of artists with his innovative approach to music and his willingness to tackle complex and meaningful subjects through his songs.

Anıl Piyancı began his music career at a very young age and has been involved in numerous projects. He discovered his interest in rap and hip-hop music at a young age and started writing his first lyrics around 13-14 years old, believing in his talent for this genre. At the age of 14, he made his first recording as a rap artist and also spent years practicing graffiti art, which is another branch of hip-hop culture.

Turkish rapper Burak King. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Festival in Baku

In the picturesque city of Baku, a grand festival that has been long-awaited by music enthusiasts finally unfolded – the first-ever Bizon One World Fest 2023. Held on the enchanting shores of the Caspian Sea, the event spanned two magical days, captivating the hearts of more than 5,000 attendees.

Headlined by Yüksek Sadakat, an iconic band from Türkiye renowned for their festival performances, and the immensely talented group Mavi Grin, the festival's lineup was a harmonious fusion of international and local talent. The stage was graced by popular Azerbaijani artists such as Paster, Mardan Kazimov, Ayna Band, Etüt Band and a lineup of vibrant DJs, each adding their unique flair to the vibrant musical tapestry.