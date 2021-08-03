Aftermath and continuing forest fires in Turkey’s Antalya, Muğla

A woman flees with her animals from an advancing fire that rages Hisarönü area, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.
On Monday, for the sixth straight day, Turkish firefighters battled to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey's beach destinations.
