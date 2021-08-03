Daily Sabah logo

Aftermath and continuing forest fires in Turkey’s Antalya, Muğla

by Agencies Aug 03, 2021 12:22 pm +03 +03:00

While the worst has been fought off, wildfires linger on in the provinces of Antalya and Muğla.

A man watches as the flames soar in the Hisarönü district of Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021.

(Sabah Photo)

A woman flees with her animals from an advancing fire that rages Hisarönü area, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

On Monday, for the sixth straight day, Turkish firefighters battled to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey's beach destinations.

(AP Photo)

A helicopter passes by in Turkey's fight against the raging flames, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 01, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

Fire coming toward the Sırtköy neighborhood, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 01, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

Firefighters spray water on advancing flames in the Hisarönü district, Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

(IHA Photo)

People run away from the fire-devastated Sırtköy village, near Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, on Aug. 1, 2021.

More than 100 wildfires have been brought under control in Turkey, according to officials.

(AP Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows the Içmeler region burnt during a wildfire near Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, on July 31, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man consoles another man as the fires advanced in Sırtköy, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021.

(DHA Photo)

A burnt car and house are seen in the aftermath of a massive forest fire that engulfed the Mediterranean resort region Manavgat, Antalya, on the southern coast of Turkey, July 31, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames linger near the town of Manavgat, on July 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A road sign is pictured on a road ravaged by a wildfire in Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Flames soar through the forest in Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A car drives away from the flames in Beydiğin neighborhood, Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Civilians and firefighters work to fight the flames in Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 2, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A forest burns as a massive wildfire engulfed Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, Aug. 1, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

This landscape shows a ravaged area near Marmaris, Muğla, Turkey, on Aug. 2, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Firefighters pour water as they try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, Turkey, July 30, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A pedestrian walks through the smoke as a massive wildfire engulfed Manavgat, July 30, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

