Beloved Turkish pop artist Buray has once again captured hearts with his latest release, “Buzlu Cam” ("Frosted Glass"). The song features lyrics by Emrah Karakuyu, composed by Emrah Karakuyu and Tanerman, with Tanerman also handling the arrangement. This heartfelt track poetically portrays love as both a wild wind and a burning memory, conveyed through words written on frosted glass.

Buray describes the song’s theme as follows: “Sometimes life brings someone into your world who makes you incredibly happy but leaves behind a huge void when they’re gone. No matter who you are, you eventually accept all the bittersweet moments and return to normal life. It could take three months or three years. Over time, everything fades and disappears. Wounds heal; scars remain. ‘Buzlu Cam’ is exactly that kind of emotional outpour.”

Filmed in Athens

Carrying the essence of summer and featuring a stylish Latin-inspired rhythm, the song recalls love as a fleeting feeling – like words written on fogged glass. The music video, shot in the enchanting atmosphere of Greece, was directed by Hasan Kuyucu and completed in just two days. It beautifully combines the song’s emotional layers with visual artistry.

In the video, Buray also embodies a second character created with artificial intelligence technology – a bearded, introverted version of himself. This “depressive Buray” gradually transforms into a more positive self, symbolizing hope and renewal in the story’s uplifting finale.

Apache 207 drops a new hit

One of Germany’s most popular rap artists, Apache 207, has released his eagerly awaited new single “Morgen” (Tomorrow). Reflecting his connection to his Turkish roots, the music video was filmed in Antalya, Türkiye. The Turkish-German rapper shares genuine moments with friends and close ones, earning praise from fans for the sincere and intimate visuals.

Rapper Apache 207. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Musically, “Morgen” stands out with a strong production team: producers Jumpa and Mondee took charge of the sound, while Odrizz handled mixing and Lex Barkey, a highly respected name, did the mastering. The track seamlessly blends modern German rap with Mediterranean vibes, creating a fresh sound that has sparked a wide buzz on social media.

The video’s natural landscapes, heartfelt scenes and Apache 207’s distinctive style offer viewers both an emotional and dynamic visual experience. Since its release, “Morgen” has quickly climbed digital charts, confirming Apache 207’s continued success.

Mela Bedel & Faruk Sabancı

A legendary piece from Turkish folk music icon Aşık Mahzuni Şerif, “Darıldım,” has been brought back to life in a modern interpretation by young singer Mela Bedel and renowned DJ/producer Faruk Sabancı.

DJ Faruk Sabancı and Mela Bedel. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Retaining the original lyrics and composition by Aşık Mahzuni Şerif, the song gains a fresh atmosphere through Faruk Sabancı’s innovative arrangement. The traditional instrument, bağlama, parts were performed by master musician Ali Yılmaz. Mixing and mastering were skillfully handled by Utku Ünsal, who has worked on many notable projects in the industry.

Mela Bedel delivers a clean and deeply emotional vocal performance, while Faruk Sabancı honors the song’s soul by blending traditional elements with contemporary sounds, giving it new life for today’s audience. The accompanying lyric video, created by Ahmet Çalışkan, enhances the experience with powerful visuals.

Taking rap further

In a period when the Turkish rap scene is filled with materialism and showmanship, En Derin charts a different path with his track "Biraderim." The song breaks cliches by focusing on themes that have become rare nowadays — brotherhood, loyalty and emotional resilience. Instead of glorifying luxury, En Derin turns inward: when he says, "You're always by my side, even if death comes," he’s chasing reality, not flashiness.

Sharp-eyed viewers will notice En Derin wearing a "Gooci" vest in the video — a playful pun on the famous brand Gucci. Just below the logo, an English phrase stands out: "Forget the style, look at the outcome."

"Biraderim" is a lament for friendships that quietly fight battles, without making announcements on social media. The line "Without a word, you crush my enemies" is a striking expression of this loyalty.

Turkish rapper En Derin. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Silent architect

The emotional impact of the track is amplified by Etki, one of Türkiye’s leading sound engineers. With a career featuring many rap artists such as Canbay Wolker, Etki blends his technical mastery seamlessly with En Derin’s message in this piece. The careful placement of effects and silences completes the soul of the song.

This collaboration is not only professional but also based on mutual respect and humility. In a world mostly dominated by a "me" culture, they emphasize the spirit of "us." In short, this is an example of a production approach shaped by collective will and modesty, rather than individual dominance and power struggles in Turkish rap music.

The music is simple yet powerful; En Derin’s stance is calm but firm. This song is more than just a track — it’s a march for those who stand by your side in hardship.