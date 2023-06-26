The 2023 BET Awards marked a special milestone by commemorating 50 years of hip-hop. The event paid tribute to the pioneers of the genre, honored late legends, and showcased emerging talents within hip-hop.

Sunday's biggest surprise came when Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, performed "Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December.

"BET, do it for Take,” the duo shouted near the beginning of their set, as their backdrop switched from the image of a space shuttle to one of Takeoff pointing in the air.

Busta Rhymes accepts the Lifetime Achievement award at the BET Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 25, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

Throughout the show, whether it was Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie, or Pop Smoke, performers and emcee Kid Capri paid homage to late hip-hop stars, often by quickly highlighting a taste of their best-known hits. In a show where few awards were given, Capri and BET kept the emphasis on the music.

Busta Rhymes took home the night's biggest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, handed to him by Swizz Beatz. The 12-time Grammy Award-nominated rapper, producer, and pioneering hip-hop figure is widely regarded as one of the great MCs, with seven Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name.

Diddy, Janet Jackson, Chuck D, Missy Elliot, Pharrell Williams, and Mariah Carey recorded a video tribute to Rhymes.