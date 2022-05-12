Most musical instruments are in danger of being left in the dusty pages of history. However, Salih Şahin, who has been making tar – a long-necked, waisted lute family instrument – and bağlama, an instrument with three double strings, for 60 years, carrying the tradition of his father's craft.

The 69-year-old Şahin also holds the title of being the only person who makes, plays, and sings musical instruments in the Eastern Anatolia Region. He wants young people to learn artisanship and introduce this profession to future generations.

Stating that the craft has been taught by his father, Şahin Kara Şahin, "The making of musical instruments is not very common in the eastern region. I have been dealing with this business for more than 60 years, especially in Kars, it is my father's profession. I make many musical instruments like kopuz, and drums. I also repair many of them," he said.

Noting that the center of musical instrument tar is Kars, northeastern Turkey, "It is a musical tradition coming from the Caucasus region. They make tar there, especially in Azerbaijan."

"Tar means a line, stroke, string. The only tar workshop in Turkey is ours," he added.

Stating that he is trying to carry his father's tradition, "We are trying to spread this profession. I am trying to carry out and continue my father's craft. I don't want this to be long-forgotten, it's more than material gain."

"I have difficulty in finding an apprentice. The interest in folk music is decreasing day by day. Not many people recognize tar. We say 'Come, let's play, let's sing, let's continue making this craft.' Yet people care about the financial gain," he said.

The 69-year-old Salih Şahin who continues his father's craft for 60 years, is making tar, Kars, Turkey, April 11, 2022. (IHA Photo)

Şahin, who also works with UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, expects young people to continue this profession.

Besides his occupation in musical instruments, he compiles folk music into a book, creating albums of them.