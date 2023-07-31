After an almost eight-month suspension for violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence, Kanye West’s Twitter account has been reinstated.

The U.S. rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, posted a series of erratic tweets at the end of last year, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

He stoked further controversy online with remarks made during an interview with U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones where he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has recently rebranded the platform to X, confirmed on Dec. 2 that West’s account had been suspended.

At the time, Musk replied to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye,” saying, “I tried my best.

“Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The suspension followed after West was locked out of Twitter and Instagram in October over anti-Semitic posts.

He faced a backlash over his comments which resulted in him being dropped by Adidas, talent agency CAA, and the Balenciaga fashion house.

West’s account was also locked for 24 hours in March 2022, following a string of online attacks he made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The rapper has not posted anything new to Twitter since the suspension was lifted, with the account showing his last posts from Dec. 2.