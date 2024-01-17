The wait is finally over for music enthusiasts as the lineup for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been revealed.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator, will headline this year's festivities, joined by an unexpected No Doubt reunion. (Remember, No Doubt? The Orange Country ska-punk band that gave the world Gwen Stefani? The band's last album, "Push and Shove," was released 12 years ago – during the band's first reunion. This marks their second.)

Also on the lineup: regional Mexican music superstar Peso Pluma, Ice Spice, Bizarrap, Young Miko, Lil Uzi Vert, Sabrina Carpenter, Deftones, Carin Leon, ATEEZ, LE SSERAFIM, Sublime, Blur, J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Renee Rapp, Bleachers, Grimes and many more.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio.