Honoring the dead: An artist retrieving bodies in Ukraine's Bucha

Vlad Minchenko wakes every day with trembling hands. For hours, until it eases, he can’t send messages on his phone or even consider his previous work of making art or tattoos. But he can continue to retrieve bodies, scores of bodies, around the Ukrainian town of Bucha as part of a task that is continuing more than three weeks after Russian forces withdrew.

A cemetery worker takes a rest from working on the graves of civilians killed in Bucha during the war with Russia, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 14, 2022.

(AP Photo)