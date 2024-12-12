The Consulate General of the Republic of Croatia in Istanbul organized a Christmas Classical Music Concert in Beyoğlu on Dec. 8, 2024.

In this special event, renowned Croatian artists Barbara Suhodolcan (soprano) and Rajko Suhodolcan (baritone), accompanied by pianist Darko Berovic, presented a selection of Croatian and international Christmas and New Year's songs. Barbara Suhodolcan is an operatic soprano whose powerful stage performances have earned her a prominent place in the Croatian classical music scene.

The concert brought together representatives from Istanbul's local authorities, as well as figures from the academic, scientific, cultural and artistic circles, important business leaders, Turkish entrepreneurs investing in Croatia, the Croatian community living in Istanbul and members of the press.

It was also a meaningful celebration that strengthened the cultural ties between Croatia and Türkiye, reinforcing the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Daily Sabah editor Elif Sena Darbaz (L) interviews Ivana Zerec, the consul general of Croatia in Istanbul, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 8, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Elif Sena Darbaz)

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah, Ivana Zerec, consul general of Croatia in Istanbul, shared her happiness about coming together with her friends from Türkiye for Christmas. She said, “Türkiye and Croatia are two good friends.”

“We, Croatia, cooperate with Türkiye in various fields, including politics, the environment and culture. This event is one of the most beautiful cultural events.”

Stating that they wanted to introduce Croatian culture and songs to the Turkish people, Zerec added: “It brings people together and connects countries and nations. That is why we organized this beautiful concert; it is crucial to celebrate Christmas in Croatia.”