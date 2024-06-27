Deep Purple, a British rock band recognized as pioneers of modern hard rock and heavy metal music, met their fans in Istanbul. The group opened the concert with their song "Highway Star" and performed beloved tracks like "A Bit on the Side," "Hard Lovin' Man," "Into the Fire," "Portable Door," "Anya" and "Smoke on the Water."

Deep Purple's vocalist Gillan addressed the audience, saying: "It's wonderful to return to Istanbul. We feel fantastic energy from you on stage. We love you all very much." Following the song "Anya," keyboardist Airey embarked on a solo that included applause-worthy renditions of Mozart's "Turkish March" and the Turkish National Anthem.

The concert lasted approximately one and a half hours and concluded with the band's 1970 hit song "Black Night."