Türkiye's 1st domestic car delivered to President Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan attended the first ever "Togg T10X Delivery Program" at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Monday.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday officially became the first owner of Türkiye’s indigenous electric vehicle (EV), as long-awaited shipments start, Presidential Complex, Ankara, Türkiye, April 3, 2023.
The fully electric C-segment SUV features the “Anadolu” color, inspired by red, reflecting Anatolian lands’ sincerity and passion, together with another car that features the "Gemlik" color, which has been named after the blue waters of the district that houses Togg's campus, shaded by olive trees.