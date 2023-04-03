Türkiye's 1st domestic car delivered to President Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan attended the first ever "Togg T10X Delivery Program" at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday officially became the first owner of Türkiye’s indigenous electric vehicle (EV), as long-awaited shipments start, Presidential Complex, Ankara, Türkiye, April 3, 2023.

AA