Türkiye's 1st domestic car delivered to President Erdoğan

by Daily Sabah with AA Apr 03, 2023 6:52 pm +03 +03:00

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan attended the first ever "Togg T10X Delivery Program" at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday officially became the first owner of Türkiye’s indigenous electric vehicle (EV), as long-awaited shipments start, Presidential Complex, Ankara, Türkiye, April 3, 2023.

AA

Erdoğan, accompanied by first lady Emine Erdoğan, received Togg’s EV model T10X in a ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

DHA

The fully electric C-segment SUV features the “Anadolu” color, inspired by red, reflecting Anatolian lands’ sincerity and passion, together with another car that features the "Gemlik" color, which has been named after the blue waters of the district that houses Togg's campus, shaded by olive trees.

DHA

DHA

DHA

IHA

IHA

IHA

President Erdoğan and the first lady posed for photographs with journalists after the program.

AA

Following the launch of the experience center in Istanbul Zorlu Center, Togg opened a comprehensive experience center in Ankara Söğütözü. According to the statement made by Togg, in addition to the experience center, Togg delivery and service points will start serving in the same area in April.

AA

AA

The interior of a Togg T10X model.

DHA

Investments in charging stations in Türkiye continue to increase. The number of stations, currently 6,500, is expected to reach 20,000 by the end of the year with Togg.

IHA

Citizens showed great interest in a Togg exhibited in a shopping center in Ankara, Türkiye, March 23, 2023.

IHA

IHA

The two Togg EVs at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, April 3, 2023.

AA

