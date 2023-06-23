Imagine yourself in the process of creating a new song. At first, you feel a surge of inspiration and believe that you've made great progress. However, doubt starts to creep in as you question the impact of your work. You wonder, "Is this piece of art truly captivating? Does it evoke the intended emotions?" It's a common challenge faced by many artists.

Catastrophic thoughts can plague the minds of artists, causing them to obsess over minor details and impeding progress. The inner critic may whisper, "You're a failure as an artist and as a person," amplifying self-doubt. But criticism can be transformed into a positive catalyst. Embracing it and learning from mistakes is crucial for artistic growth and skill development.

I seem to hear the question: "How did we get on this subject now?" If you think that the only subject to be discussed with Demir Demirkan is art, you are very wrong. "Perfection is a delusion, and the pursuit of it is a depressive effort," he says, immediately entering the subject. And at that moment, while we were talking about perfectionism in art, I would like every art lover to experience the atmosphere created in the environment. Because you see that many artists, who are forced to become a tabloid element on television, actually have images and consciousness that will surprise you and equip you with teachings.

The psychological dimension of an artist is a fundamental aspect that permeates their creative expression, particularly evident in their songs. While it may not always be immediately apparent, the influence of psychology on their work cannot be denied. Many successful artists consciously incorporate the psychological aspects of the creative process, such as the emotional properties of different art materials, and even draw from traditional psychotherapeutic theories and techniques. As listeners, we often engage with their art without fully grasping the depth of the psychological undertones at play.

“The expectation or pursuit of perfection is the killer of creativity! I never start anything with the expectation or effort to do my best. Momentum matters. After deciding what to do, the most enjoyable part of the job begins. First, I start with a hoarding stage. So imagine an empty bottomless box. I fill in this box whatever is remotely related to the subject,” he explained.

The process of individuation holds great significance in the formation of an artist's personality. Through this journey, artists strive to reach a state of originality that allows them to fully realize their own unique identity. While external sources of inspiration have always played a role, artists create a wellspring for their art from the internal effects triggered by these external influences. Coping with the inherent challenges of the creative process is no easy task for artists. In response, they often develop a personal framework or structure that helps them navigate the discomfort they encounter. This structure is intimately intertwined with their individual psychology. However, the artist's intention remains the most crucial element in this relationship—what drives them to create and express themselves authentically.

“This is of course not a physical process, I just try to explain it by describing it that way. In the second stage, I determine the form of the creation. I mean, is it a song, a soundtrack, its duration, chapters, or narrative structure? This is how I go through an unlimited creative process. No judgment or elimination yet. This can take days, weeks, or even a few hours. When enough material is accumulated, I sort out the most suitable material for what I want to express and put it into the form I want,” Demirkan elaborated.

"It's not over yet ... A couple of versions are emerging. Here the mind and the feelings have to go together. The analytical separation of the mind and the feelings of the soul are also very important. Spirit knows what is right for you. The mind, on the other hand, strives to know what is valid for the outside," he added.

A strong awareness of the importance of subjectivity emerges when master artist delves into the realm of creating their own distinctive style and conveying their personal meaning. This is precisely why Demir's contemplation of his works, with meticulous attention to detail and a genuine reflection of the concrete world he inhabits, combined with the depth of his inner values, serves as a testament to the existence of subjectivity in art.

Liberation of things

“Although the guitar was like a friend, a lover at first, it later became a part of my body. Especially the electric guitar," he explained the relationship between him and his instrument. During his childhood, Demir's parents insisted on enrolling him in piano lessons, hoping to foster his musical abilities. However, the young artist found no interest or excitement in the idea. It was purely by chance that he stumbled upon an acoustic guitar while he was still in middle school. From that point onward, everything changed for Demirkan.

“The passion, even the ambition, of playing the guitar and expressing myself through music has created an incredible focus and stamina in me. So if I hadn't chosen the path of being an instrumentalist/musician, I would have been a different person. My whole life, my soul, my perspective and direction toward existence have changed, developed and of course, become authentic,” he said.

This self-developing physical instrument is the perfect interface in his relationship with the world, especially since he places great emphasis on awareness of body, soul and mind, he said, adding: “I say physical because the guitar is ultimately made of metal strings stretched over a board. The strings have an electromagnetic effect on the pickups, and this signal turns into sound thanks to guitar amps. The possibilities are endless. Absolute freedom!”

The creative process is a process of making and becoming. The images that the artist creates while the inner eye perceives the visual world are the first materials in the formation of the artwork. The stage of making the image physically is only a part of the creation of the work. The emergence of the image occurs when the artist uses materials suitable for his own expression, various tools, ready-made objects, etc. However, these do not refer to the final state of the work. While the artist's mind creates the image, the main tool is the person's nervous system. More precisely, images are what the artist himself wants to see.

Liberating musical spirit

Musical performance, like all other extraordinary and highly skilled actions, is limited by innate, inherited psychomotor capacities. Just as personal characteristics such as height or hair color are included in "personal balance," the compatibility of vocal organs with psychomotor control in singing affects the characteristics of musical performance.

"Technical skill is necessary to better reflect the spirit, but it is useless to use the expression to show technical skill," he said. Yes, this is a very correct statement. Because passion and determination are an expression. In this direction, the process of getting used to and creating a reflex in art education requires some passion and determination.

“In other words, knowing a language very well makes it very easy to convey what you want to say, your feelings and ideas. In fact, when he advances and personalizes that language, a unique form of expression emerges. Human emotions are common. The events are more or less the same or very similar. We are constantly repeating something. Without our self-interpretation, the world and the life we live would become extremely boring and we wouldn't even want to live. It is our soul that gives meaning to life. Developing the spirit liberates and multiplies perspectives," he explained.

The stage is a magical place where a person confronts their inner world while performing art and showing themselves to the other side, the audience, in its simplest and purest form. One of the important points that make a performance good is the artist's ability to reveal his introspection boldly and be transparent. In my words, he should do such sensational things on stage that it should be talked about more than the music of that artist. The audience wanted wild feasts from him for years, and he gave what was asked: He stunned the audience.

The reason for this success is that he can share his ideas and feelings in a complete and aesthetic way. “What do I do before the performance? I don't even think about all of this. Frankly, I'm trying not to think about anything. If you still have something to think about before the concert, your preparation is insufficient. I'm returning to myself. This is not a half-hour meditation. The mind is so fast! A few seconds are enough to become one with absolute reality, to lock in the moment, to perceive the atmosphere of the audience/space, and to find out what color to put on. Then I step on the stage with all my life force and try to keep that energy level in the balance until the end," he said.

Journey with Şebnem Ferah

After completing his "Trail Blazer" album with legendary heavy metal group Pentagram, Demirkan moved to Los Angeles and started his education at the Musicians Institute in 1992, and has been working with many musicians such as Paul Hanson, Scott Henderson and Frank Gambale.

During this period, the renowned artist begins to establish himself as a musical talent, showcasing his versatility. Choosing to settle in Los Angeles, he embarks on a journey of performing, songwriting and recording across various genres, including pop, jazz, afro, Latin and rock. It is the year 1996 that marks a significant historical turning point in his career. Taking on the role of producer, he becomes involved in the production of influential songs from the '90s that had been eagerly anticipated by fans.

Simultaneously working with the Pentagram group on the Anatolia album, he also assumes the production duties for Şebnem Ferah's album "Kadın," ("Woman") cementing his reputation as a skilled producer with a discerning ear for music. This pivotal moment not only showcases his artistic prowess but also underscores his ability to contribute to the success and artistic growth of other musicians.

The wisdom of Confucius resonates with the transformative power of music, as he aptly said: "Music builds the state, the state destroys it." In the '90s, numerous artists crafted exceptional sounds that became synonymous with an era. The songs of that period allowed us to establish a profound connection with ourselves, fostering an intimate bond within our inner worlds. This ability holds tremendous power. Two albums, Şebnem Ferah's "Artık Kısa Cümleler Kuruyorum" and Sertab Erener's self-titled album, are particularly memorable from that time and have become timeless treasures that endure unchangingly.

"Şebnem Ferah, like a natural force of wind, fire or waterfalls, possesses a talent that captivates and overwhelms us, much like the awe-inspiring beauty of an uncontrollable sunrise. Our collaborative work and shared experiences have enriched our lives immeasurably. Without this connection, I would have felt a great void. We have not only learned from each other but have also discovered music itself through the process of making music together. I consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to walk alongside her," Demirkan said.

When it comes to Şebnem Ferah, I find it necessary to pause and acknowledge that it is not my place to attempt to encapsulate the essence of such a soul. However, Demir Demirkan, with his remarkable talent, is accomplishing remarkable feats alongside this exceptional artist. I am confident that their works will remain indispensable for many generations to come. It is for this reason that I believe we should all be curious about the creative process, the spirit and the mind. Each song opens unique doors of perception within our minds and souls, skillfully imprinting emotions on our entire being. They have achieved something extraordinary; certain songs have seared our souls, while others have taught us to embrace our true essence with unreserved sincerity.

"It was a different world. It was a different Türkiye. We were in our 20s, brimming with raw courage and youthful self-confidence. Those albums demanded an immense amount of effort. They bear the traces of days and nights spent tirelessly working for months. The weight of the trust placed in us by the album owners and songwriters, as arrangers and producers, instilled a profound sense of responsibility in us," he said.

In the face of initially shocking comments, we believed that the true value of these works would be better understood over time, and I believe we were mostly right in our assessment.