Canada hit by fatal floods, landslides, costing at least 1 life

Canada sends out the military to help evacuate, support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday.
A girl stands at a flooded stretch of the Trans-Canada highway after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.
