Canada hit by fatal floods, landslides, costing at least 1 life

by Agencies Nov 18, 2021 9:56 am +03 +03:00

Canada sends out the military to help evacuate, support communities hit by "catastrophic" flooding, with the death toll expected to rise after record rainfall on the Pacific coast triggered a state of emergency Wednesday.

A girl stands at a flooded stretch of the Trans-Canada highway after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A crew member from a Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter views a line of vehicles during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(RCAF/Handout via Reuters)

Benjamin Lopez steps in floodwater surrounding his parents' home Monday, in Sedro-Woolley, Nov. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A man rides a bicycle along the sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring and crashed ashore after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Thick mud covers vehicles a day after severe rain flooded the southern interior town of Princeton, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron CH-149 Cormorant helicopter lands during the rescue of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides, in Agassiz, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(RCAF/Handout via Reuters)

Blue skies and light clouds stand over a flooded roadway, near Everson, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A family stands atop a flood wall holding back the Skagit River as their dog waits below, in Mount Vernon, Nov. 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

People walk by railroad cars derailed by flooding near tracks at a BNSF rail yard, in Sumas, Nov. 17, 2021. People in the small city of Sumas are assessing damage from flooding that hit an estimated three-quarters of homes in the community near the Canadian border.

(AP Photo)

A resident walks through the flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Smoke from an RV lot fire over the flooded Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 17, 2021.

(Getty Images)

Railroad cars derailed by flooding sit near damaged tracks at a BNSF rail yard, in Sumas, Nov. 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A car sits in a ditch on a flooded stretch of road after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Five-year-old Ezra Hofman (R) and his dad Gerard Hofman clear mud from a volunteer fire station damaged by flooding, in Sumas, Nov. 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

This aerial handout image taken at the City of Abbotsford via Twitter shows flooding on the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford, Canada, released Nov. 16, 2021.

(AFP Photo/City of Abbotsford)

A pedestrian walks along a flooded sea wall past a barge that came loose from its mooring after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A sailboat crashes in heavy waves against a beach near English Bay after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cows that were stranded in a flooded barn are rescued by people in boats and a sea doo after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Cows are left stranded near a barn shortly before their rescue, due to widespread flooding in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Crowds gather along the Trans-Canada highway to view flooding after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A paddler kayaks on a flooded stretch of farmland after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods and shutting highways, in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Nov. 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

