Batuhan Mumcu, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, expressed his concerns over international digital platforms like Spotify, which have a significant user base in Türkiye but have not shown any responsibility toward local music culture or established any representation offices in the country. Mumcu made these remarks on his social media account, highlighting the serious issue that requires constructive dialogue and concrete steps to resolve.

Mumcu pointed out that, despite having a large number of users in Türkiye, platforms like Spotify have not established any local offices or taken responsibility for promoting Türkiye's rich music culture. He emphasized that failing to fulfill tax obligations and prioritizing sensational content over quality in algorithms are unacceptable. Mumcu further criticized the promotion of content that encourages inappropriate language, violence and illegal substance use in the top charts, stressing that such practices should not be allowed.

He added, "As the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, we always support the artists in Türkiye who produce high-quality music. However, digital platforms must share this sensitivity as well. These platforms must fulfill their responsibilities in terms of collaboration and sustainability."

In addition to Mumcu's statement, popular Turkish singer Oğuzhan Koç also shared his thoughts on the matter through a post on social media. He expressed frustration with the lack of proper recognition for local artists on digital platforms, particularly on Spotify and questioned whether the platform would ever truly support Turkish music or if they should give up hope.

Koç pointed out the confusing nature of the music lists on Spotify, where genres like rap appear in the pop section and vice versa. He also noted that even new releases are categorized incorrectly. He lamented the absence of any meaningful communication with artists, stating that it feels like they are waiting for approval from a mythical "music god" in the sky. Koç called for the support of musicians who consistently produce quality and innovative music, urging Spotify and other platforms to play a role in promoting and supporting Türkiye’s music scene.