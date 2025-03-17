Drake’s longtime label, Universal Music Group, filed a motion Monday to dismiss his defamation lawsuit over its promotion of Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-winning track Not Like Us, the most prominent diss in a series of tracks exchanged between the two rappers.

In a filing with Manhattan federal court, UMG argued that the lyrics to Not Like Us, which Drake claims label him a pedophile, are simply "rhetorical hyperbole" and protected opinion under the First Amendment.

The label further accused Drake of hypocrisy, pointing out that he had signed a June 2022 petition condemning the use of artists' works in criminal cases, asserting that such works represent an artist’s "vision and imagination" – only to now treat Lamar’s lyrics as if they were factual.

"Drake was right then and is wrong now," UMG said. "Diss tracks are a popular and celebrated art form centered around outrageous insults, and they would be severely chilled if Drake's suit were permitted to proceed."

Lamar mentioned Drake by name in Not Like Us, with lyrics that say, "Drake, I hear you like 'em young" and call him and others "certified pedophiles."

The photo collage shows American rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Drake. (Reuters Photo)

The song was released May 4, one day after Drake's Family Matters appeared to accuse Lamar of physical abuse and infidelity, questioning the parentage of one of his children.

In his January 15 complaint, Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, said Not Like Us threatened his safety, led to attempted home break-ins, and forced the Canadian rapper to pull his seven-year-old son from school and the Toronto area.

The lawsuit seeks damages for defamation and harassment.

Michael Gottlieb, a lawyer for Drake, called UMG's dismissal request a "desperate ploy" to avoid accountability.

"We have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG's long history of endangering and abusing its artists," Gottlieb said in a statement.

Drake and Lamar, an American who won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Music, have feuded for about a decade.

Not Like Us won Grammy Awards in February for record and song of the year. It spent two weeks atop Billboard's Hot 100 in 2024, and another week at No. 1 after Lamar performed it at last month's Super Bowl halftime show.

UMG called Drake's lawsuit "no more than Drake's attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar." Many commentators and fans also viewed Lamar as the winner.

The case is Graham v. UMG Recordings Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 25-00399.