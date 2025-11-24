The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Friday announced major changes to the Eurovision Song Contest's voting framework, aiming to reinforce neutrality, transparency and audience confidence ahead of the 2026 edition.

The measures follow extensive consultations with EBU Members and an independent review after the 2025 contest.

Martin Green CBE, the director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said in a statement that "we've listened and we've acted," stressing that "the neutrality and integrity of the Eurovision Song Contest is of paramount importance ... the contest should remain a neutral space and must not be instrumentalized."

The EBU will tighten its Voting Instructions and Code of Conduct to curb attempts to influence results, according to the statement. While normal artist promotion remains permitted, the updated rules "discourage disproportionate promotion campaigns ... particularly when undertaken or supported by third parties, including governments or governmental agencies."

Broadcasters and artists will be barred from participating in such campaigns, with sanctions for violations.

Audience participation rules will also shift. For 2026, the maximum number of votes per payment method – online, SMS or phone – will drop from 20 to 10, encouraging fans to spread support across entries.

Professional juries will return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2022, restoring a roughly 50/50 split between jury and public votes. Jury panels will expand from five to seven members and broaden eligibility to include music journalists, educators, creative professionals and industry figures.

Each jury must include at least two members aged 18-25. Jurors will sign declarations confirming independent, impartial voting and limited social media activity before the contest.

Technical safeguards will be strengthened further, with the EBU and voting partner, once expanding systems to detect fraudulent or coordinated voting.

These changes are meant to "keep the focus where it belongs – on music, creativity and connection," Green said.

The updates were approved by Eurovision's Reference Group and will be reviewed after the 2026 contest, which will take place in Vienna on May 12, 14 and 16.

The full list of participating broadcasters will be announced before Christmas.