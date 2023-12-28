Renowned as an imaginative and highly praised producer duo within the rap and hip-hop genre, Kleo and Segah, following their collaborative projects with Mavi, Jako, ATE and MAW in recent months, are now teaming up with one of the most significant figures in the rap world, Motive, for their brand-new song.

Titled "A La Carte," this track promises to resonate with the remarkable synergy of the trio, hinting at what to expect from Kleo and Segah's forthcoming album set to be released in January. The song will be supported by a robust promotional campaign involving 50K digital advertisements, PR initiatives, viral content and outdoor endeavors.

The song is produced by Kleo and Segah, mixed by Berkant Merdivan, and mastered by Emrah Çelik.

Güneş during the photoshoot of single "Mahvet 2.0" (Photo courtesy of Sony Music Türkiye)

Güneş's rock rendition

Emerging artist Güneş continues to make waves in the music industry. With each passing day, the talented artist's prominence and listener base have steadily increased.

Güneş captured attention with her acting in the music video for the song "Pop," the titular track of her album released in November. Now, the anticipation surrounds the music video for "Mahvet 2.0."

Following the immense success of the original version of the album, Güneş decided to present a rock version, aiming to showcase her versatility across music genres. Berkin Laleli, who orchestrated the original version, once again takes the arranger's seat for the rock rendition. Known for valuing visual storytelling as much as her music, Güneş brings her stellar acting to the forefront in the new music video directed by Emre Barut, synchronizing the release with the song. Güneş's hit track "Mahvet," now in its rock adaptation "Mahvet 2.0," is currently available on all digital platforms under the Sony Music Türkiye label.

Semicenk, whose distinct voice and unique musical interpretation have garnered attention globally. (Photo courtesy of Semicenk)

Chart-topper Semicenk

Semicenk, a consistent chart-topper on digital platforms with his sung and composed tracks, has unveiled an arabesque album titled "Karışık Kaset" ("Mixed Tape"). Carefully curated, the album includes classic arabesque songs alongside lesser-known yet fittingly rearranged tracks that perfectly complement Semicenk's style. Hearing beloved old arabesque tunes through Semicenk's voice with contemporary arrangements was a delight for me.

Four of the seven songs on the album secured places in the top 10 on YouTube Trends. His recent monumental concert at VW Arena, where fans enthusiastically sang along to songs from the album released just five days prior, stands as a testament to the album's success. The young artist continues to achieve great milestones swiftly.

Mela Bedel with her distinctive style and music has garnered global attention. (Photo courtesy of Mela Bedel)

Longing from admirers

With her distinctive style and music, Mela Bedel has long captivated my attention. Followers of my columns know that I predicted her rising stardom from day one.

In my opinion, each of her endeavors surpasses the last in terms of success. Her song, "Pembe Güller" ("Pink Roses"), has solidified her position in the alternative music scene. Don't be misled by the title; while the roses may be pink, there's an emotionally stirring aspect to the song. It's the kind of song that grows on you with every listen. As a Mela Bedel enthusiast, it became my favorite track of 2023 due to its crystal-clear vocals. Mert Demir, a rising star in Türkiye, has received songs from Mela, and I anticipate new tracks from her in 2024.

However, it's apparent that her fans dearly miss her presence and eagerly await her return to the music scene.