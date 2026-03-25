Eid al-Fitr is celebrated across the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) each year with great enthusiasm, as religious and traditional rituals are observed alongside a vibrant entertainment scene. This year’s holiday was once again filled with concerts and music, as top performers took the stage across the TRNC.

Pop star Simge Sağın, prominent arabesque singer Serkan Kaya and one of Türkiye’s most renowned artists, Özcan Deniz, met music lovers at various venues during the festive period.

Simge Sağın. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Sağın kicked off the celebrations on the first day of Eid with a performance at the Grand Sapphire Resort in TRNC. Known for her dynamic stage presence, the singer kept the audience on their feet throughout the night with her energetic dances and performance, delivering what fans described as a “double celebration.”

Sharing her holiday wishes, Sağın expressed hope for “peace, tranquility and love,” adding that performing in front of families and children made the night especially meaningful. She also revealed she is in a new relationship, describing it as “a miracle” and saying she hopes it will last a lifetime. The singer added that fans will soon see the couple together publicly.

Looking ahead, Sağın said she is preparing a duet with a female artist from Serbia set to be released next month, along with other upcoming projects. “I’ve prepared well for the summer. My listeners will see new songs and collaborations. I keep working nonstop,” she said.

Singles trend?

Serkan Kaya took the stage on the second day of Eid at the same resort, where he spoke to reporters before his performance. The singer distanced himself from the growing dominance of single releases in the music industry, emphasizing his commitment to traditional albums.

“We tried adapting to the singles trend for a while, but realized it’s not for us. We were raised with album culture, and that’s what our audience expects,” Kaya said.

He revealed he is preparing a long-awaited arabesque album, carefully selecting eight tracks from a pool of 20 songs. The album, he said, aims to revive the classic sound of the genre. Four of the songs are his own compositions, while the remaining tracks are written by fellow musicians.

Serkan Kaya. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Describing the project as “a return to the old days,” Kaya acknowledged that arabesque music is evolving but stressed the importance of preserving its essence. “Young artists are experimenting with different sounds, and I respect that. But lyrics are crucial. They should not undermine societal values or become vulgar,” he said.

Kaya also reflected on cultural shifts in music, saying: “We are not a Western society. We express love, separation and reunion in our own way. That’s why arabesque touches people’s hearts.”

In a lighter moment, Kaya shared an anecdote involving legendary singer Ibrahim Tatlıses. He said Tatlıses briefly liked a promotional video for his new album before removing the like. “I saw headlines saying "Ibrahim Ağa ("Master") liked it," and then the like disappeared. It happens,” Kaya joked.

The singer also appeared to reference viral “barking-style” songs trending on social media, suggesting that emotion and meaningful lyrics are being sidelined. “In our music, lyrics matter. They should touch people’s lives and carry meaning,” he said.

The "barking-style" trend refers to a wave of viral songs on platforms like TikTok that feature repetitive, chant-like “barking” sounds and minimal lyrics, prioritizing catchiness and meme appeal over depth or storytelling.

During the concert, Kaya performed several songs from his upcoming album for the first time, including “Dertler Meyhanesi” and “Tanımam,” both of which were met with strong audience response. He announced that the first part of the album will be released on April 3, with more to follow.

Unforgettable night

Özcan Deniz. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Özcan Deniz, one of Türkiye’s most charismatic performers, took the stage on the second day of Eid at Les Ambassadeurs Hotel in Kyrenia (Girne) in TRNC, delivering what attendees described as an unforgettable night.

The venue was packed with fans who erupted in applause as Deniz stepped onstage. He opened the concert with “Ya Evde Yoksan,” followed by beloved hits “Firuze” and “Aslan Gibi,” quickly elevating the energy in the room.

The artist noted that these songs hold special significance for him, seamlessly blending emotion and energy throughout his performance.

One of the most memorable moments of the night came during his speech to the audience. “We are surrounded by a ring of fire ... but this place, as always, is filled with your warmth,” Deniz said, drawing loud applause.

Maintaining a strong connection with the audience through his sincere stage presence, Deniz performed both nostalgic hits and newer songs. At times inviting the crowd to sing along, he turned the concert into an interactive musical experience.

The performance, marked by a mix of music, emotion and celebration, left a lasting impression, as Deniz once again demonstrated his powerful voice and commanding stage presence.