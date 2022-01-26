After testing positive for COVID-19, world-renowned British singer Elton John postponed two concerts in the Midwest U.S. city of Dallas, part of what is expected to be a lengthy farewell tour, on Tuesday.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe," said the British musician, 74, in a statement on social media.

"Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild."

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., Jan. 19, 2022. (AFP Photo)

The concerts, part of John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, were scheduled for Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. Both John and the American Airlines Center, where the shows were to take place, said they will be rescheduled and fans should keep their tickets.

John said he expected to be healthy enough to play his show on Jan. 29 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The tour, which is anticipated to be Sir Elton's last, has run into pandemic-era cancellations and postponements, like many other performing arts events.

The pop legend also recently had a hip operation that forced him to push back several dates.

Last year, John released an album entitled "The Lockdown Sessions," which was recorded entirely under COVID-19 restrictions.