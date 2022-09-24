World-famous British star Elton John performed on the lawn outside the White House as part of a special gig presented to the U.S. president and first lady.

The event, "A Night When Hope and History Rhyme," saw an audience that included teachers, students, nurses, military families, and mental health advocates assemble on the South Lawn to watch the multiple-Grammy award-winning artist.

Organized by the History Channel and A+E Networks, Elton performed several of his smash hits, including Tiny Dancer, Rocketman, and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, before president Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden surprised the singer with the National Humanities Medal for his work to end Aids and assist those living with the condition through the Elton John Aids Foundation.

In accepting the award, Elton said he felt honored and emotional by the recognition.

"Since I founded the Foundation at my kitchen table in Atlanta 30 years ago, I committed not to leave anyone behind and will continue on this mission," he said.

"We are striving for a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations, and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from Aids, stigma, injustice, and maltreatment - and I'm so grateful recognition like this brings us a step closer to making that a reality."

It was the 75-year-old British songwriter's first White House gig since he performed with Stevie Wonder at a state dinner in 1998 to honor former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair.

Elton is currently on a farewell tour that began in July after more than 50 years of performing.