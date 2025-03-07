Rising Turkish rap star En Derin has teamed up with American hip-hop legend RBX for "Heatmizer 2," a track that merges West Coast and Turkish rap influences with a bold, polished production. More than just a song, this collaboration marks a milestone in Turkish rap’s global reach.

RBX’s influence in hip-hop is undeniable. As a key figure in classic albums like Dr. Dre’s "The Chronic," Snoop Dogg’s "Doggystyle" and Eminem’s "The Marshall Mathers LP," he has long been recognized for his signature deep voice and storytelling. In "Heatmizer 2," RBX takes on a production role, showcasing his expertise and reaffirming his industry presence.

En Derin’s musical journey

En Derin’s passion for music began in 2000 when he received a keyboard as a birthday gift. He soon started making beats with FL Studio, refining his craft over the years. While attending Winchmore Secondary School in London – alma mater of Boy Better Know (BBK) members like Skepta and JME –he became deeply involved in the grime scene. Growing up in North London, between Edmonton and Tottenham, further shaped his musical identity, with local influences like Tion Wayne adding to his evolving sound.

Beat selection is central to En Derin’s approach to music. While he often produces his own beats, he also collaborates with other producers to refine his sound. A flawless final mix is crucial, with no room for compromise. Reflecting on his growth, he acknowledges how his understanding of sound refinement has evolved over time.

RBX arrives at the release party for Snoop Dogg's new album, "Tha Blue Carpet Treatment," held at the Area nightclub, Los Angeles, California, U.S., Nov. 20, 2006. (Getty Images)

En Derin embraces global connections, having worked with artists such as RBX, Harlem 6 and Jamaican dancehall artist Shane O. In the United Kingdom, he was known as Zombie in the grime scene. While he has upcoming projects with notable names, he prefers to keep details under wraps. Rather than following a rigid strategy for international expansion, he builds organic connections, stays active on social media and seizes opportunities as they arise.

Beyond his own music, En Derin is committed to fostering emerging artists. He has played a key role in helping several Turkish rappers – now surpassing 100 million streams – launch their careers by producing their first beats. To him, talent is important, but character matters even more. He believes in karma: what one puts into the world comes back in return. Discipline, determination and authenticity are qualities he values in artists.

For En Derin, the beat comes first. If a beat resonates with him, he keeps it and builds a song around it. Occasionally, he selects beats from other producers. While lyrics typically follow, exceptions exist – music is fluid and each track has its own journey. What matters most is that a song conveys genuine emotion, whether it makes listeners laugh, cry or think.

His top priority in production is quality. Each beat is an opportunity to push sonic boundaries, ensuring strong bass and kick sounds while carefully selecting complementary elements. His inspirations range from life experiences and fellow artists to everyday encounters. He believes creativity is everywhere – one just needs to recognize it.

En Derin takes a meticulous approach to balance and professionalism. He revisits a song as many times as necessary to ensure top-tier quality. The balance depends on the audience – his music is for himself, his listeners, his family, his friends and sometimes even his rivals. Ultimately, he lets each track find its own equilibrium.

Future of Turkish rap

Hip-hop has always been the voice of the marginalized, advocating for people's rights. While some Turkish artists have embraced materialism, En Derin believes a shift is coming. He sees a new wave of conscious artists emerging, bringing the genre back to its roots. Young talents face the challenge of staying true to their identity while resisting fleeting trends, but those who remain authentic have the greatest potential for lasting success.

En Derin emphasizes three key principles: never compromise on values, invest in education and recognize that music is a business. Financial investment is essential, and musicians should have a secondary income to sustain their careers. Viewing music as an experience rather than a guaranteed path is crucial, along with always having a backup plan.

Upcoming projects

Currently, En Derin produces new beats daily and is collaborating with more artists. He plans to release several new songs this year. With renowned artists reaching out from around the world, he remains committed to making music that aligns with his values and uplifts society. The journey is demanding, but for him, music has always been a dream – and he’s grateful to be living it.