The world of Turkish music has been rocked by the loss of yet another musical legend who will be greatly missed and deeply mourned by much of the country. Erkin Koray changed the progression of Turkish music during his time and his songs and transcendent rearrangements of folk songs are still being played live by musicians nationwide.

Although Erkin Koray passed away on Monday in a hospital in Canada’s Toronto, he was born in Kadıköy, Istanbul, in 1941. While he spent a significant amount of his life living abroad, where he also recorded music, here in Türkiye, Koray is a legend. He is credited with being one of the pioneers of the musical genre Anatolian and psychedelic rock and for creating the electronic saz for which to play his music louder with. Koray was among a number of stellar and beloved musicians that made these genres and instruments thrive and their work continues to be revived in Türkiye and beyond to this very day.

Erkin Koray was joined by musicians such as Barış Manço, Orhan Gencebay and the group Moğollar to say the very least, in making epic music that has always been and may always be popular. They created a very unique style of guitar and saz playing that has influenced other styles, such as surf music from the U.S., while also being reminiscent at times of hard rock. Some of his songs were his own, some were his renditions of folk songs, and others may have been rewrites of other musician’s music, which was commonplace at the time, but what stands to be unique was his innovative instrument-playing, depthful vocal delivery style and heart-rendering lyrics. With dozens of studio and concert albums released, the following is an introduction to some of the artist’s most popular songs that continue to be played by musicians to this very day.

10 songs to introduce Erkin Koray

'Mesafeler'

The ideal introduction to the prolific works of Türkiye’s pioneer in Anatolian rock, Erkin Koray, is the title track from his first LP album “Mesafeler,” which was released in 1973 and consisted of a collection of singles including, of course, “Mesafeler” ("Distances"), which also happens to be one of my personal favorites. One of the best examples of his foray into psychedelic rock, the song’s lyrics consist of just seven words that read: "The seasons pass with a crazy wind, the distance between us." Make of it that you will; it is the beautiful tones and innovative melodies that, in my opinion, talk even louder in this song.

'Yalnızlar Rıhtımı'

The hit “Yalnızlar Rıhtımı” ("The Dock of the Lonely") from Koray’s first studio album Electronic Türküler is almost more reminiscent of a light-hearted Beatles song. Yet, its lyrics are anything but as it is about crying so much that his eyes are filled with moss as he sits on the dock of a bay. A popular one for it has been covered by multiple stellar artists whose versions impart the sadness the words imply, which are most notably female vocalist Zuhal Olcay and the belated beloved balladist Müslüm Gürses.

'Seni Her Gördüğümde'

One of his greater ballads, “Seni Her Gördüğümde” (Every time I See You), is a touching love song about only having eyes for that one person in his heart, even if he seems to be looking away. This song of his from the late '60s is exemplary of the development of what became the Anatolian rock sound, bringing in its classical guitar riffs to lyrics that evoke heart-touching sadness. This is also the artist’s most-listened song on Spotify.

'Fesuphanallah'

"Fesuphanallah" is a phrase that evokes a sentiment similar to “Good, God Almighty” and is a statement used when someone is upset but calls on a higher power to give them patience. The lyrics in this slower of Koray’s song talk about the incessant woes of how challenging life can be and infers hoping for a break somehow as everyone else seems to be having fun, but for him, he fears being stuck in the same pattern. The song was released as a single in 1974 and remains one of Koray’s most popular songs.

'Öyle Bir Geçer'

One of the hits off of Koray’s third album, released in 1982 and called Benden Sana, “Öyle Bir Geçer” ("Oh, How it Passes") is another ballad in which Koray laments how time passes. Another slow and melancholy ballad, this song remains to be one of the artist’s most played and most memorable songs.

'Estarabim'

The song “Estarabim” is a great example of why Koray is referred to as a rock star and his music is sometimes classified as hard rock. The unique phrase that is the song’s title is lost in translation but means, and as the chorus goes, for the same thing to come from both the right and the left side, or in other words, twice at the same time. It’s sort of the English equivalent of saying “jinx” when two people say the same thing. Nonetheless, the song ricks and inspires its listeners to headbang to the rhythms from left to right and right to left. It’s a hit from his 1989 album "Şaşkın," yet it continues to be played by bands today and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration for me to say that I dance to it live at least once a month.

'Arap Saçı'

The title of this slower song from the same 1989 album Şaşkın, “Arap Saçı” ("Arab Hair"), infers being a “tangled mess” and is a ballad where the artists bass voice takes center stage. In one of his darker songs to date, the lyrics talk about a love lost and resulting in unmeltable snow falling on his hair and the fact that he no longer experiences the turn of seasons because his loved one took spring with them when they left. Seriously though, this particular song is more about the poetic lyrics that truly evoke the desolate feeling of heartbreak.

'Çöpçüler'

One of Koray’s greatest hits and especially in the ‘80-’90s, is “Çöpçüler” ("Garbage Collectors") and it was released in the 1985 album "Ceylan." Another tale of heartbreak, yet with more upbeat melodies and that signature twang in his playing, the title refers to the lyric in the song, which says he searched for his love on the streets in the night, but the trash collectors must have swept everything away.

'Tek Başına'

The song “Tek Başına” ("All Alone") is from the 1983 album "Illa ki." Consisting of a soulful yet sort of neutral melody, the lyrics tell the stark truth that no matter what or who we have around us, we are always on our own.

'Sevince'

Last but not least is another one of my favorites and is perhaps Koray’s most hopeful song released as “Sevince” ("When You Love") is all about the power of love. A song on the artist’s “Best of...” album, the lyrics encourage the listener to chase after love when they find it because we all change when we are in love as it is a chance to be reborn, so make room for it in your life.