Turkish German rapper Eno, one of the biggest names in Germany’s rap scene, has made a strong entry into the charts with his new track “Wer Macht Para 3.” His latest collaboration with Dardan has created a huge buzz in the European rap scene.

Having topped Germany’s music charts multiple times and built a massive fanbase across Europe, Eno continues to solidify his success with this track. The song was produced by Menju, while its mastering was handled by renowned sound engineer Ludwig Maier.

Turkish German rapper Eno. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Dardan. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

As the third installment of the “Wer Macht Para” series, this track stands out with its hard-hitting and catchy lyrics that reflect street culture. Accompanied by a powerful beat, the song explores themes of money, power and success. Gaining massive attention in Germany and across Europe, the track has achieved high streaming numbers on digital platforms and made waves on social media.

With Eno and Dardan’s high-energy performances, Wer Macht Para 3 has become one of the year’s most notable rap collaborations. As he continues his unstoppable rise in the rap music scene, Eno is expected to keep making headlines with his future projects.

Murda releases ‘Scotty’

Renowned rapper Murda has finally dropped his highly anticipated new track, “Scotty.” The song’s production was handled by Spanker, one of the most influential producers in the European rap scene. Spanker, known for crafting numerous hit rap tracks, has now brought his signature touch to Murda’s sound.

“Scotty” is part of Murda’s 2025 album “Dua,” which he has been releasing as a series. The production team for the song includes producer Shanya Valies, production manager Dilba Yasin, local production company One House Only and local producer Ines Mariz.

Murda once again showcases his distinctive style and strong flow in “Scotty.” The track, characterized by hard-hitting beats and impactful lyrics, immediately garnered attention on digital platforms upon release. Creating a big stir in the European rap scene, Murda signals that he has more surprises in store for his fans as he continues to roll out the “Dua” album.

‘Karanlık’ in European charts

Rising stars of Turkish rap, Ykke and Motive, have finally released their highly awaited collaboration, “Karanlık" ("Darkness"). The track, which gained massive attention right after its release, quickly climbed the charts not only in Türkiye but also across Europe.

With deep and dark lyrics, a powerful melody and impressive production, “Karanlık” has won the hearts of rap enthusiasts. The song is rapidly gaining momentum on global music platforms, ranking among the most-streamed Turkish rap tracks in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom. It has climbed to top positions, particularly on Spotify and Apple Music, making waves in the European music scene.

Ykke, a rising star of Turkish rap. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The rapper Motive. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Combining Motive’s unique flow with Ykke’s raw and intense style, “Karanlık” delivers an unforgettable experience for listeners, both lyrically and musically. Its music video has already amassed millions of views on YouTube, securing a spot among the platform’s trending videos.

This powerful collaboration proves that Turkish rap is breaking boundaries, propelling Motive and Ykke further onto the international stage. “Karanlık” is already a strong contender for one of the biggest rap hits of the year!