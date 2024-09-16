Renowned rapper Sagopa Kajmer has made a remarkable comeback with his new single, "Eski Bıçaklar Yeni Kesikler" ("Old Knives New Wounds"). After a significant hiatus, Kajmer’s latest track has quickly gained attention, topping digital platforms. The single showcases his signature style with introspective lyrics and sophisticated production. The track's powerful chorus underscores Kajmer's lyrical intensity:

"My old stones burst in my head,

The dirty tongues move and I get frowns.

Old knives continue to make new cuts,

I took aim with my eye, bam!

If it hits my string, I'll be restless.

Old knives continue to make new cuts; it’s cool with me."

This release reaffirms Kajmer's influential presence in the rap world, highlighting his continued relevance and impact.

First K-Pop festival

Lifepark in Istanbul recently hosted Türkiye's inaugural K-Pop festival, drawing an impressive crowd of 10,000 attendees. The event featured performances by international K-Pop stars Dreamcatcher and Purple Kiss, captivating music enthusiasts of all ages. Despite intermittent rain, festival-goers remained energetic and engaged throughout the day.

The festival's success was bolstered by Lifepark’s scenic atmosphere and the dynamic performances of the artists. In addition to the music, attendees enjoyed interactive activities, K-Pop-themed booths and various surprises. With such a positive response, preparations are already underway for the festival's second edition next year, promising even more excitement.

Emotional comeback

Veteran Turkish singer Semiramis Pekkan has released her first new song in 54 years. The track, titled "Unutamadım" ("I Couldn't Forget") features lyrics and music by Gülden, with arrangements by Sezgin Gezgin. Pekkan is joined by her sister Ajda Pekkan on backing vocals, adding a personal touch to the song.

"Unutamadım" serves as a poignant tribute to Pekkan's late son, Emir Karacan, who passed away at the age of 5. The song, created with Emir in mind, reflects a deep emotional connection and marks a significant moment in Pekkan’s career.

Folk music collaboration

In Turkish folk music, Turgay Salim and Musa Eroğlu have teamed up for a new project titled "Şehrim Türkülenmeli" ("My City Should Be Sung About"). Featuring music composed by Salim and lyrics by Bülent Fevzioğlu, with arrangements and musical direction by Coşkun Karademir, the song explores themes of separation and longing.

Following this project, Salim plans to release additional works in a series, which has generated excitement among folk music fans. This collaboration is set to enrich the Turkish folk music landscape with its emotional depth and musical sophistication.