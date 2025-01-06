Renowned pianist and composer Fazıl Say celebrated his 50th year on stage with a remarkable concert titled "50 Years at the Piano" at the Ahmed Adnan Saygun Art Center in Izmir.

The concert marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career and was attended by both music lovers and prominent figures, including Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay.

Before the performance, Fazıl Say expressed his happiness at performing in such a prestigious venue, one of the most important concert halls in Türkiye. He shared his appreciation for the concert being held in his honor at the Ahmed Adnan Saygun Art Center, emphasizing its significance to his career.

The concert featured several pieces, many of which were being heard for the first time by the audience in Izmir. Say highlighted that the first composition in the program was deeply connected to the city itself. The piece, "Klaros – The Temple of Prophecies," composed in 2024, is inspired by the ancient city of Klaros, located near the Menderes district. Known for its 3,500-year-old history and its status as a center for oracles and prophecies, Klaros had a profound impact on Say. He explained that his goal was to take listeners on an imaginary journey back thousands of years, using the piano to convey the mystical world of prophets and predictions in a modern compositional style.

The concert also marked the Izmir premiere of several of Say’s new works. Among the pieces performed were "Klaros – The Temple of Prophecies," which portrays the power of music in capturing the essence of the ancient oracular city; "The Little Black Fish," inspired by Samed Behrengi's renowned story; and the piano version of his beloved composition "Human, Human."

Additionally, Say’s "Bosphorus Romance," a piece for flute and piano, was featured in the program. The flutist Aslıhan And accompanied Say in this performance. The concert's repertoire also included "Karatoprak (Black Earth)," one of Say’s earlier works and Franz Schubert's "Arpeggione Sonata," which added a classical touch to the evening.

The performance was attended by Izmir’s Mayor Cemil Tugay, who, along with the audience, enjoyed the emotional and evocative power of Say’s compositions. The concert not only showcased Say’s mastery of the piano but also highlighted his unique ability to blend contemporary and classical influences into an unforgettable musical experience.