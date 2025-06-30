Irish post-punk band Fontaines D.C. delivered a powerful message of solidarity with Palestine during their Istanbul concert at KüçükÇiftlik Park. Organized by Epifoni and URU, the event featured a prominent display of the Palestinian flag onstage throughout the night.

In a statement from Epifoni, it was noted that the audience united in chanting “Free Palestine,” creating a moment of shared activism and emotion.

The concert opened with “Here’s the Thing” and continued with fan favorites such as “Boys in the Better Land,” “It’s Amazing to Be Young,” “In the Modern World” and “Starburster.”

Performing in Istanbul for the first time, the band expressed their joy at being in the city and extended heartfelt thanks to the fans who came to see them.