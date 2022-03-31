Upon the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the American rock band Foo Fighters have scraped their worldwide 2022 tour.

The band had dozens of performances scheduled across the U.S., Europe and Australia, including a July 17 show at Citi Field.

Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins and lead singer Dave Grohl perform on stage, at the Lollapalooza 2022 music festival in Santiago, March 18, 2022. (AFP)

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band said in a statement.

"We're sorry for and share the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage at the after party for the Los Angeles premiere of "Studio 666" at the Fonda Theater on Feb. 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (AFP File)

The group was also scheduled to perform at the Grammys on Sunday.

Hawkins died at age 50 when the band was on tour in Bogota, Colombia on March 25. He'd been drumming with Foo Fighters since 1997.