Last year, the inaugural K-Pop Istanbul Festival, held at Life Park, brought together around 10,000 passionate music fans. The event featured standout performances by Dreamcatcher and Purple Kiss. Following its overwhelming success, this year’s festival is set to return with even greater energy and an impressive lineup.

KARD

KARD has distinguished itself on the K-Pop scene as a unique four-member mixed-gender group, combining Latin-inspired rhythms, powerful vocals and dynamic stage performances. The group is known for hits like “Hola Hola,” “Don’t Recall,” “Oh NaNa,” “Dumb Litty,” and “Ring The Alarm.” Their international tours across the Americas and Europe have cemented their global popularity. With millions of views on YouTube and strong streaming numbers, KARD has become one of the most influential names in the global K-Pop community. Their concerts often sell out rapidly worldwide and their upcoming Istanbul performance promises unforgettable moments for Turkish fans.

K-pop group Kard. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Rising stars

Opening the stage before KARD will be the energetic five-member girl group YOUNG POSSE, which debuted in 2023 through DSP Media and Beats Entertainment. Known for their hip-hop and R&B-infused sound, they quickly gained recognition with their first mini-album, Macaroni Cheese and the “Hot Potential Award” in 2024. The group – consisting of Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun – stand out with their fun choreography, unique rap sections and lively stage presence. This will be their first concert in Türkiye, where they will warm up the Life Park stage and elevate the festival’s excitement.

K-pop group Young Posse. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Simge reflects summer vibes

Beloved Turkish pop singer Simge is preparing for the release of her new album. Meanwhile, she has shared a fresh version of her lead single “Mucize” ("Miracle"), remixed by BHDR and available on all digital platforms. Written and composed by Selim Siyami Sümer and produced by Ozan Bayraşa, “Mucize (BHDR Version)” channels an energetic beat and positive spirit, perfectly capturing the essence of summer. It’s a track designed for dancing and celebrating the season, quickly climbing the charts upon release.

Renowned Turkish singer Simge. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Global stars at Istanbul Jazz Fest

One of Istanbul’s most prestigious music events, the 35th Akbank Istanbul Jazz Festival, continues to bring legends and rising talents from around the globe to the city. Beyond concerts, the festival offers workshops, talks and youth-oriented projects, enriching Istanbul’s cultural life with the universal language of jazz.

The JAmZZ Masterclass Program, which gives young musicians the chance to perform alongside masters and pursue education abroad, will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 12, marking a key part of this year’s festival.

Featured artists include Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger, dark jazz pioneers Bohren Und Der Club Of Gore, pianist Joel Lyssarides, bouzouki virtuoso Georgios Prokopiou, Mongolian vocalist Enji, Scandinavian jazz trio RYMDEN, Pakistan-origin project Jaubi, bass virtuoso Kinga Głyk and pianist-composer Aaron Parks with his band Little Big.

Other highlights include Grammy-winning pianist-vocalist Eliane Elias, “stretch music” pioneer trumpeter Chief Adjuah, Afro-Cuban jazz duo Alfredo Rodriguez & Pedrito Martínez and Türkiye’s first female jazz pianist Nilüfer Verdi.

Alfredo Rodriguez (L) and Pedrito Martinez pose together. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The festival’s diverse soundscape is enriched by flamenco innovator Raül Refree, Önder Focan & Yavuz Darıdere’s “Legendary Hammond Trio” and the cross-cultural project Invisible Threads. Other acts include DJ Jitwam, Chicago legend Chez Damier, Grup Ses, Poland’s Niechec, trumpeter-vocalist Dilan Balkay, drummer Ömercan Şakar with Project OM 4.0 and the Sinem Islamoğlu Group, which blends jazz and theater.

Mabel Matiz meets French electro project

Renowned Turkish pop artist Mabel Matiz teams up once again with France-based electronic music project Ko Shin Moon on the new single “Perperişan,” which will feature on Ko Shin Moon’s upcoming album "Sin," set to release on Oct. 17, 2025. This collaboration follows their earlier work in 2017 on “Ayrılık Buna Denir,” part of Mabel Matiz’s acclaimed album "Maya."

“Perperişan” combines the distorted saz – a nod to Anatolia’s rich musical heritage – with electronic production and Mabel Matiz’s powerful songwriting, pushing creative boundaries. The single is now available across all streaming platforms.