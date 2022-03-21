Paper mache art goes up in flames for Fallas festival in Valencia

The Fallas is Valencia's most international festival, which runs from March 15 until March 19 and celebrates the arrival of spring with fireworks, fiestas, bonfires and the creation of large puppets called "ninots."

A "falla" burns while reflected in a firefighter's helmet during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022. Fallas are gigantic structures made of cardboard portraying current events and personalities in which individual figures, or ninots, are placed.

(AP Photo)