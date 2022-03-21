Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Paper mache art goes up in flames for Fallas festival in Valencia

by agencies Mar 21, 2022 10:09 am +03 +03:00

The Fallas is Valencia's most international festival, which runs from March 15 until March 19 and celebrates the arrival of spring with fireworks, fiestas, bonfires and the creation of large puppets called "ninots."

A "falla" burns while reflected in a firefighter's helmet during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022. Fallas are gigantic structures made of cardboard portraying current events and personalities in which individual figures, or ninots, are placed.

(AP Photo)

During the months preceding this unique festivity, a lot of hard work and dedication is put into preparing the monumental and ephemeral cardboard statues that will be devoured by the flames.

Women wearing "falleras," traditional Valencian regional dresses, go for a walk during the Las Fallas Great Week in Valencia, Spain, March 16, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

The festival has been designated as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 2016.

People look on as a "ninot," a paper-mache sculpture, burns during the 'Nit de la Crema' (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Bullfighters inspect the sand of the bullring ahead a Fallas Festival bullfight in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A "ninot," paper-mache sculpture, of a falla installation depicting a child with a banner with the Ukrainian colors is set up on a street in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Giant sculptures are burned on the last day of Spain's Fallas festival, in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

On March 17 and 18, Falleros and Falleras from all over the city come to make offerings of flowers to the Virgen de los Desamparados. Despite of the rain, the Ofrenda was able to take place, under the gaze and umbrellas of the public.

(Reuters Photo)

Pedestrians pass by a "falla" installation at the City Hall Square in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A "ninot" burns during the last day of the Fallas festival on March 19, 2022, in Valencia, Spain.

(Reuters Photo)

A man with fireworks seen lying on the ground during the Parade of Fire in Valencia. The Parade of Fire (Cavalcada del Foc) is the prelude to the night of the burning of the fallas (Crema de Fallas), March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A man spits fire next to spectators during the Parade of Fire in Valencia, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A creature seen during the Parade of Fire in Valencia, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold fireworks during the Parade of Fire in Valencia, March 17, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

"Ninots" (cardboard figurines) burn on the last night of the Fallas festival in Valencia, March 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A fireman works during the falla burns in the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An artist adds the final touch to a "falla" ahead of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A "falla" is pictured during the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Figurines depicting political leaders are pictured during the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A "falla" burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Figures are displayed in the street before the annual burning of the fallas in Valencia, Spain, March 18, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "falla" burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "ninot," a paper-mache sculpture depicting former Valencia's Mayor Rita Barbera, burns during the "Nit de la Crema" (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People take pictures of a "falla' with some "ninots" (individual statues that make up a falla) wrapped in plastic film to protect them from the rain ahead of the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 14, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A "falla" burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "falla" is pictured during the Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 16, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A "falla" burns between fire and fireworks during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "falla ninot" burns during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AP Photo)

A "demoni" takes part in the "Cabalgata del Foc" ride during the "Nit de la Crema" (Fire Night) in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Valencia's Municipal Falla burns during the "Nit de la Crema" (Fire Night) at the Town Hall square in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A man works on a paper-mache sculpture ahead of the Fallas celebrations in a square of Valencia, Spain, March 14, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Valencia's municipal "falla" burns during the "Nit de la Crema" (Fire Night) at the Town Hall square in Valencia, eastern Spain, March 19, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.