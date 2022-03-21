Paper mache art goes up in flames for Fallas festival in Valencia

The Fallas is Valencia's most international festival, which runs from March 15 until March 19 and celebrates the arrival of spring with fireworks, fiestas, bonfires and the creation of large puppets called "ninots."
A "falla" burns while reflected in a firefighter's helmet during the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19, 2022. Fallas are gigantic structures made of cardboard portraying current events and personalities in which individual figures, or ninots, are placed.
During the months preceding this unique festivity, a lot of hard work and dedication is put into preparing the monumental and ephemeral cardboard statues that will be devoured by the flames.
Women wearing "falleras," traditional Valencian regional dresses, go for a walk during the Las Fallas Great Week in Valencia, Spain, March 16, 2022.
