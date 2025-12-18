“Sussan da Olur,” a project that quickly became the center of conversation, stands out as a groundbreaking work in the digital music universe. The collaboration between AI-vocal project Nun Sultan and one of Turkish rap’s most powerful lyricists, Sagopa Kajmer, has received widespread acclaim for both its musical depth and striking visual language.

The song’s strong narrative and atmospheric lyrics immediately captivate listeners. The music video, centered around AI aesthetics, takes the project to an entirely new level. The AI video production, directed by Mete Ürgüp, is so realistic and impressive that viewers may ask, “Did we really see Nun Sultan?” By blurring the boundaries between digital and reality, the video becomes more than a visual companion – it tells its own narrative.

“Sussan da Olur” merges Sagopa Kajmer’s signature lyrical strength with Nun Sultan’s cool, mysterious vocal world. The resulting synergy shows that artificial intelligence is not merely a technical tool but, when guided by the right vision, can evolve into a powerful artistic language.

This collaboration, which attracted major attention in a short time, suggests that Nun Sultan is more than just a project and has the potential to claim a permanent place in the digital music scene. “Sussan da Olur” is already being discussed as a strong reference point for both today’s and tomorrow’s understanding of music.

Muud redefines digital music

Muud, Türk Telekom’s digital music platform, continues to push boundaries with innovative projects that expand the music experience. By analyzing users’ musical preferences, listening habits and emotional states, Muud delivers a highly personalized experience.

As part of a collaboration with Muud Zen, an event was organized where participants’ brain frequencies were measured using EEG sensors. While listening to music, their brain waves were analyzed and matched with the most suitable profile among 16 different mental profiles.

Brainwave data was used to create a personalized mental profile for each participant. This provided real-time insights into how music resonated with them, identifying which rhythms energized them and which helped them relax. These unique profiles were then transformed into custom-curated playlists. Users can explore the details of their personalized profiles through videos and written content within the app.

Muud aims to help users achieve more balanced and positive brain frequencies by offering profile-specific playlists, daily and weekly meditation practices and mental awareness content.

Brain wave-powered music

With every thought, millions of neurons in the brain fire and connect. This communication forms the foundation of brain waves. EEG devices measure these waves in terms of frequency – how many times they repeat per second, known as hertz.

Each person has a unique brain wave profile shaped by their cognitive and emotional patterns. When our emotions or thought processes change, our brain wave profile adapts accordingly. Brain wave measurements reflect periods of passivity or constant activity, as well as whether we experience life calmly or under stress.

Traits such as the use of analytical or emotional intelligence can also be interpreted through brain wave data. Neurofeedback is a learning-based method that helps individuals alter their own brain waves. The principle behind this method is that when people gain awareness of their brain wave patterns, they can learn to change them – and these changes are often long-lasting.

'Wonder Woman'

One of the most talked-about names in the Italian rap scene, SHARK has made a strong impact across Europe with his distinctive style and dark, atmospheric productions. “Wonder Woman” stands out as a boundary-pushing project that clearly reflects the artist’s vision.

Produced by Tiel, the track quickly caught the attention of European rap listeners with its hard-hitting beat and modern sound. The dark energy embedded in the instrumental merges seamlessly with SHARK’s vocal character, creating a powerful and memorable whole. La Magie Du Tiel’s contribution further elevates the track’s technical quality and international-standard sound design.

The music video, directed by MASTER and produced by OF RECORDS, strengthens the project’s impact with its bold visual world. Its aesthetic language, sharp editing and intense stage energy reinforce SHARK’s ambition in the European market.

Reaching a wide audience across Europe in a short time, “Wonder Woman” demonstrates that SHARK is not merely a local rapper but an artist capable of establishing a lasting presence on the international stage. As a strong manifesto, the track positions SHARK as one of the leading new-generation faces of Italian rap.

Tarkan debuts AI music video

Megastar Tarkan’s latest single, “Anılarla Yaşamak” ("Living with Memories"), released last week, is now available on YouTube with a special AI-enhanced music video. Following the success of his May release “Dönmüyor Giden,” Tarkan brings his fans a heartfelt winter offering with this new single. Available on all digital music platforms, the track’s video captures the emotional spirit of Istanbul through AI, while staying true to Tarkan’s signature style.

The release also builds anticipation for Tarkan’s highly awaited concert at Volkswagen Arena this January, promising to elevate fans’ excitement to the highest level.

Produced by Hitt Müzik Prodüksiyon and digitally distributed by DMC, “Anılarla Yaşamak” features lyrics by Aysel Gürel, music by Tarkan, and arrangement by Ozan Çolakoğlu. The song combines nostalgic sentiment with a modern pop sound, securing a special place in Tarkan’s musical universe.