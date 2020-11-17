Daily Sabah logo

In photos: Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

by DAILY SABAH Nov 17, 2020 12:19 pm +03 +03:00

Typhoon Vamco left dozens dead after it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed last week to help people flee the rising waters.

A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy walks on debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco sleep at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco crowd at a food distribution point in an evacuation center, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog on a roof where objects are left to dry, after being submerged in floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina City, metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man takes a break from cleaning his house covered in mud after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Children affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco sleep beside a dog at a basketball court turned into an evacuation center, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A mosque damaged by flood water brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A stuffed toy in mud following the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco gather during the distribution of face masks and relief goods in an evacuation center, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man reacts as he takes a break from cleaning mud outside his house, which was submerged due to floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A boy scoops mud from his home after it was submerged in floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man cleans his mud-covered photos covered following the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents remove mud and debris in front of their flood-damaged houses, a day after Typhoon Vamco hit the capital area bringing heavy rains and flooding to Marikina City, suburban Manila, Nov. 13, 2020.

(AFP Photo)

Church staff carry items recovered from the damage brought on by Typhoon Vamco at the Immaculate Concepcion Chapel in Marikina, Philippines on Nov. 16, 2020.

 (AP Photo)

(Reuters Photo)

Residents line up for relief goods in their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Marikina, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(AP Photo)

A resident carries relief goods in a village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in Marikina, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(AP Photo)

Children play in the mud in their village damaged by Typhoon Vamco in the Industrial Valley Complex in Marikina, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

 (AP Photo)

A woman cleans her mud-covered house after flooding caused by Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents go back to their submerged village to retrieve belongings following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Residents affected by Typhoon Vamco gather during the distribution of face masks and relief goods in an evacuation center, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman and a child walk on debris brought by the flood following Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A woman wades through muddy floodwater following Typhoon Vamco, in San Mateo, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A dog covered with mud on top of fallen branches following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A man selling pillows and mattresses walks past debris from the flood brought by Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

Damage after Typhoon Vamco unleashed some of the worst floodings in years in the capital, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2020.

(Presidential Photo Handout/via Reuters)

A boy retrieves a dog from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

People stand on the roof of a building after Typhoon Vamco brought severe flooding to the Cagayan Valley region of the Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

People wait to be rescued as they stand on the roof of a building after Typhoon Vamco caused severe flooding in the Cagayan Valley region of the Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

Philippine Coast Guard personnel conduct a rescue operation after Typhoon Vamco caused severe flooding in the Cagayan Valley region of the northeastern Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

A child sits on a steel pipe following the passage of Typhoon Vamco, in Marikina, Metro Manila, Philippines, Nov. 16, 2020.

(Reuters Photo)

A still image taken from a video of the Philippine Coast Guard conducting an aerial inspection of several flooded towns following Typhoon Vamco in the Cagayan Valley region, northeastern Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

Buildings are flooded in the aftermath of Typhoon Vamco, in the Cagayan Valley region of the Philippines, Nov. 14, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard carries a baby during a rescue operation, after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding, in the Cagayan Valley region, northeastern Philippines, Nov. 13, 2020.

(Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters)

