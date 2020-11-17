In photos: Deadly deluge in Philippines after Typhoon Vamco

Typhoon Vamco left dozens dead after it swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas while it passed over the capital and storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed last week to help people flee the rising waters.
A woman retrieves her cat from a submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco, in Rodriguez, Rizal province, Philippines, November 14, 2020.
