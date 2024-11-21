"Nobody" ("Kolbastı Riddim") is a groundbreaking track that blends modern Dancehall rhythms with traditional Turkish folk music, offering music lovers an entirely new experience. The song reinterprets the iconic "Kolbastı" (also known as "Dere Boyu Kavaklar") melody – a staple of Turkish music – by infusing it with Caribbean influences, offering a fresh perspective on a beloved classic.

The lyrics and performance are delivered by two prominent artists: En Derin (Derin Çağ), a leading figure in the Turkish rap scene, and Shane O, the internationally renowned Dancehall artist from Jamaica. Composed by En Derin, the song is performed in both Turkish and Patois, bridging two distinct cultures with bold, powerful lyrics. Their collaboration creates a musical bridge between Türkiye and Jamaica, merging traditional Turkish melodies with the vibrant sounds of Dancehall.

Shane O's global success

Shane O has gained global recognition, particularly in the United States and the Caribbean, with his hit song "Dark Room," which has garnered over 27 million streams. "Nobody" ("Kolbastı Riddim") combines Shane O's signature Dancehall sound with En Derin’s inspiration drawn from Turkish folk music. The music video includes a surprise cameo by world-renowned producer DJ Khaled, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project. Filmed in Jamaica's music studios and finished in the stunning landscapes of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the video further emphasizes the fusion of two cultures.

This innovative track seamlessly blends modern rhythms with deep-rooted Turkish melodies, forging a strong connection between the two musical worlds. "Nobody" ("Kolbastı Riddim") is poised to be a key piece in both Turkish and global music scenes for years to come.

Duman to captivate rock fans

Duman, one of the legendary groups of Turkish rock music, is preparing to bid a grand farewell to 2024. Before the much-anticipated release of their new album Kufi on Dec. 13, the band will perform at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul on the night of Dec. 8. This unforgettable concert will feature a mix of past hits and future classics.

Preview of 'Kufi,' more

With "Kufi," Duman aims to offer listeners a unique musical experience. The band has already made waves with singles like "Kufi," "Nerde Benim Kafam" ("Where Is My Mind?"), "İçimde Aşk Var" ("I Have Love Within Me") and "Gazze’de" ("In Gaza"), all of which have gained significant attention. "Kufi," in particular, with its profound lyrics and captivating melody, has topped charts and showcased the band's innovative spirit.

At their concert at Volkswagen Arena, the audience will enjoy not only the band’s new songs but also timeless classics such as "Senden Daha Güzel" ("More Beautiful than You"), "Bal" ("Honey"), "Dibine Kadar" ("To the Bottom") and "Aman Aman" ("Oh My"). The three-hour performance promises a magical rock night that blends the past with the present. After the concert, Duman is preparing for a European tour in early 2025, with performances planned in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K., aiming to elevate Turkish rock music on the international stage.

Unforgettable night awaits

The concert on Dec. 8, at Volkswagen Arena is not just a celebration for Duman fans but for all lovers of Turkish rock music. With the energy of new songs and the nostalgia of old favorites, this special night is one you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets now to witness Duman leave another unforgettable mark on Turkish music history.

Mert Demir to perform in Baku

Mert Demir, known for his distinctive sound and style, will once again take the stage in Baku on Dec. 6. Following the success of his first concert in Baku earlier this year, the artist is returning due to high demand from his Azerbaijani fans. The concert will be held at the Baku Sports Palace, with a capacity of 5,000, and is organized by Event Office, founded by Togay Tekşen and Zafer Balkaya. Tickets are selling fast, further proof of Mert Demir’s popularity in the region.

Event Office, known for organizing major music events in Azerbaijan, has also worked with prominent artists such as Cem Adrian, Gökhan Özen and Murda, bringing them to Azerbaijani music lovers. The organization continues to strengthen its presence in the Azerbaijani music scene with each event.