The Gedik Philharmonic Orchestra will give an exclusive concert to celebrate the 97th Republic Day, which marks the country’s government system change to a republic at Istanbul’s Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall on Oct. 29.

During the concert, the orchestra will perform the work “Sinfonietta” for a string orchestra by Ulvi Cemal Erkin, one of the early composers of the Turkish republic and the prominent representatives of the national music movement, under the baton of maestro Orhun Orhon. The newest compositions by young composers Mahir Çetiz and Cem Oslu will have their premiere at this concert in the performance of the Gedik Philharmonic Orchestra as well.

A still shot from the introduction film of Anatolian Wind Quintet, who will perform as soloists at the Republic Day concert.

Çetiz’s “Aydınlığın Çağrısı” (“Call of Light”) is composed for string instruments. Çetiz says: “I try to reach the establishment of the republic in 1923 with my work.” Oslu’s “Yolculuk” (“Journey”) is composed for wind quintet, string instrument orchestra and percussions. The composer builds his work on a story that takes place during wartime and revolves around the value of music and love that increases as life gets harder.

Anadolu Nefesli Beşlisi (Anatolian Wind Quintet) will perform as soloists at the concert, which will be a bridge between past and present. The performance will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in line with the pandemic measures.