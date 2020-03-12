Timo Maas, one of the most inspirational figures in garage, house and dance music, who has taken part in the world’s leading clubs and festivals including Ibiza and Glastonbury, is set to perform at Istanbul’s Module as part of “Red Bull Presents” on the night of March 14.

On the same day, Maksim Dark – who has created a unique musical style by blending powerful techno infrastructures with science-fiction sounds – and Volkan Gündüz – who has attracted attention for his successful performances at many important electronic music events – will be at Module as well.

Tickets are available at bugece.co to enjoy this special night, which will bring together various styles of electronic music and go beyond dance music.