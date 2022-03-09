German cultural institutions are organizing concerts to collect donations for Ukraine amid the continuing Russian invasion.

The Berlin Philharmonie plans a solidarity concert for Ukraine on March 15, with tenor Rolando Villazon, violinist Lisa Batiashvili and pianist Kirill Gerstein performing with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin and Rundfunkchor, an orchestra spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The artists are joining forces "to send a widely audible signal for peace and freedom and to protest against the Russian regime's attack on Ukraine, which violates international law, through music," the spokesperson said. Ticket proceeds are to go to charity.

A solidarity concert held in Dresden on Sunday has already raised 20,000 euros ($21,760) for Ukraine.

Further north, the Staatskapelle Schwerin will play the Anthem of Europe, taken from the final chorus of Beethoven's 9th Symphony, at the start of its concerts, to express the support of the director and orchestra to peace and brotherhood, orchestra director Gesa Johanns said on Tuesday.

The musicians collected donations for the state refugee council, a campaign the Mecklenburg State Theatre is running at all its events.

Meanwhile, Salzburg Festival Director Markus Hinterhäuser has called for support for Russian artists rather than ostracizing them. Cultural institutions should consider what leading Russian artists are saying about Moscow's aggression, in comments to broadcaster ORF.

However, he said that people should not demand that all Russians expressly distance themselves from the conflict, as many might be too fearful for their survival.

He also criticized the sacking of the chief conductor of Munich's philharmonic orchestra over his close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying Valery Gergiev's contract had been renewed some time ago despite these known ties.