The enigmatic Australian trio Glass Beams, known for their hypnotic, rhythmic and cyclical melodies fused with psychedelic music, is returning to Istanbul! On May 29, 2025, the group will grace the stage once again at KüçükÇiftlik Park, performing hits like “Taurus,” “Kong” and “Rattlesnake.” Organized by Epifoni and All Things Live Middle East, the concert will be held in the city where the band admires the passion of its audience.

The musical journey of Glass Beams, led by the mysterious Rajan Silva, is deeply rooted in childhood memories of his father, who emigrated from India to Melbourne in the late 1970s. The band captures the spirit of cross-pollination between East and West, old and new, in their distinctive compositions.

With a sound blending live instrumentation and DIY electronic elements, Glass Beams offers a timeless fusion of cultures and sounds, wrapped in a mystic and mesmerizing visual world. Their debut EP, Mirage and their recent release, Mahal, have spread virally on social media, amassing millions of followers.

Initially a solo project, the group has since transformed into a trio for their live performances. Despite debuting only in 2021, they have sold out shows during their European and North American tours and captivated audiences at festivals like Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret. Now, they're bringing a fresh wave of psychedelic music to Istanbul for what promises to be an entrancing night.

Selin's 'ŞIP'

As 2024 draws to a close, Turkish pop singer Selin has surprised her fans by releasing her new single, "ŞIP." Written and composed by Mabel Matiz, the song has already generated buzz as a potential hit of the year. The launch event, attended by prominent figures from the arts and entertainment scene, highlighted the song's energetic and innovative fusion of ethnic melodies with modern pop arrangements by Alaca and Emre Malikler.

Selin, who has made her mark with hits like “Yalancı Bahar,” “Seni Gördüğüm An” (with Canozan) and “Olabilirdik” (with DKTT), collaborates with Mabel Matiz on this track, which also features his backing vocals. Reflecting on the song, Selin shared:

“You know when you see a painting and feel like you’ve created it yourself? When Mabel played me the song, that’s exactly how I felt. I love ‘ŞIP.’”

Turkish pop singer Selin. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Mabel Matiz explained the inspiration behind the song:

"I wrote it with Selin’s incredible energy in mind. When good energies meet, beautiful things like this song are born."

“ŞIP” is rapidly climbing the music charts, offering a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements that appeal to a broad audience. This collaboration is set to become a timeless addition to the Turkish pop scene.

Year-end hit: 'Deli Yangınım'

Closing out 2024, one of the most potent voices in Turkish pop, İrem Derici, teams up with producer Emrah Karaduman for the year’s final hit, “Deli Yangınım.” Written by Günay Çoban and composed and arranged by Emrah Karaduman, the song was released on Dec. 13 across all digital platforms.

Renowned Turkish singer İrem Derici and producer Emrah Karaduman. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

This collaboration marks a reunion after 10 years since their hit song “Zorun Ne Sevgilim.” Anticipation for “Deli Yangınım” built as fans eagerly awaited the full release, especially after the teaser video captivated audiences.

Directed by Samet Eruzun and Ümit Şahin, the music video was released alongside the song. The video's combination of powerful visuals and emotional depth promises to resonate with listeners.

With striking lyrics, a catchy melody and Derici’s distinctive vocal performance, “Deli Yangınım” is poised to become the final big hit of 2024.