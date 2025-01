Considered one of the most important figures in jazz history, Diana Krall will come to Türkiye after a 10-year hiatus.

Krall is set to perform on Nov. 1 at the Ülker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul, where she will meet her fans.

The much-anticipated concert is organized by Epifoni in collaboration with All Things Live Middle East. Tickets will go on sale starting Jan. 22.

Known for her unique style, Krall has blended jazz, pop and bossa nova, selling millions of albums worldwide.