Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiesto, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, met with music fans at Festival Park Yenikapı as part of the 5th Istanbul Festival.

Taking the stage on the eighth day of the festival, Tiesto performed a repertoire featuring some of his most popular songs.

The artist performed international hits such as “The Business,” “Don’t Be Shy,” “10:35,” “Red Lights” and “Lay Low.”

Tiesto’s performance attracted strong interest from fans at the festival.

The 5th Istanbul Festival will continue to host local and international artists through Aug. 16.

Edis and Gülşen will perform on Aug. 11, while Hande Yener will take the stage on Aug. 12 as part of her “Hande Bizi Sezen’e Götür” project, and Levent Yüksel will perform songs from his own repertoire.

The program will continue with Dedublüman and Duman on Aug. 13, South Korean artists Kwon Eun-bi and ATEEZ on Aug. 14, Sunmi and Monsta X on Aug. 15. The festival will conclude on Aug. 16 with performances by Hadise and Argy.

In addition to concerts, the festival features performances by young musicians, DJ sets, dance shows, talks and various sports activities.

The 3x3 basketball area brings sports and entertainment together on the same court with tournaments, exhibition games, competitions and surprise activations. Supported by brand experience areas, entertainment spots for children and a wide range of food and beverage options, the Istanbul Festival brings music, sports, entertainment and food together under one roof.