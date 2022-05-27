Greek singer Glykeria, the beautiful voice of the "other shore," will perform at Istanbul's iconic Atatürk Cultural Center's (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall on May 28 as part of the the Beyoğlu Culture Road Festival. The artist, who made rebetiko music popular in Europe as well as in America, Canada and Australia, will sing the most beautiful songs of her 40-year career.

﻿Glykeria, who made her debut in 1978 with a collaboration with the legendary Greek musician Apostolos Kaldaras, consolidated her reputation in the 80s. In 1982, she represented Greece at the Europalia Festival in Brussels, together with Sotiria Bellou, George Dalaras and Margarita Zorbala. In 1986, she premiered Yiannis Markopoulos' "Spring Symphony" at the Athens Olympic Stadium.

Greek singer Glykeria. (Courtesy of AKM)

One of the unique voices of Greece, she has made musical collaborations with names such as Natacha Atlas, Ömer Faruk Tekbilek, George Dalaras, Marinella, Ofra Haza, Ricky Gal, Chava Alberstein, Paschalis Terzis, Antonis Vardis and Sarit Hadad since she started her career in the 70s. Glykeria's repertoire includes songs that are well-known to Turkish music lovers.

Glykeria, who became famous as a modern-day interpreter of the rebetiko genre and gave sold-out concerts to hundreds of thousands of people throughout her country in the 80s, recorded the most popular and most sold album in Greek music history with her “Me tin Glykeria stin Omorfi Nychta."

She took the stage together with the two biggest names of the Greek music world, Marinella and Eleni Vitali, in the production of "A Female Affair," in which they sang the most popular songs written by Greek composers in the 20th century.

The singer has released nearly 30 albums and performed more than 2,000 concerts on five continents during her career. With the most-loved songs of her career, Glykeria will sweep the stage of AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall for Istanbulites.