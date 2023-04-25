Nicolas Reyes, the founder of the world-renowned music band Gipsy Kings, is set to come to Türkiye to perform in two different cities.

The "Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes" concerts will take place on June 17 in Istanbul and June 18 in Ankara. Tickets for the event will go on sale starting on April 25.

As one of the most prominent representatives of Latin music worldwide, Gipsy Kings have sold over 60 million albums with their pop-influenced flamenco rumba albums. Moreover, with their first singles, "Djobi Djoba," "Bamboleo" and "Baila Baila," they achieved great success in international markets.

Nicolas Reyes, the founder of the original Gipsy Kings group with his brother Andre Reyes, is considered one of the world's most significant flamenco soloists. Reyes mainly sings in styles that include traditional and popular flamenco and rumba elements. With his music, Gipsy Kings has continued to excite music lovers for over 30 years.