Türkiye's Borçka Karagöl Nature Park hosts 410,000 people

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 11, 2022 7:18 pm +03 +03:00

Borçka Karagöl Nature Park, one of the most important tourism centers of Artvin, hosted approximately 410,000 visitors in the last nine months this year.

The park, located 27 kilometers (16.78 miles) from Borçka district center in Türkiye's Black Sea region, returned to its old busy days after the coronavirus pandemic, Oct. 11, 2022.

AA

With a total area of ​​368 hectares, the nature park is among the indispensables of nature lovers with its famous Karagöl lake, unspoiled nature, old forests, rich vegetation, walking paths and camping areas.

AA

Aslı Yalçın, who came from Ankara with her husband Berker, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Artvin is a city of natural wonders and that she was fascinated by Borçka Karagöl, which she saw for the first time.

AA

Exhibiting dozens of shades of green in spring and summer, and yellow, orange, red and brown in autumn, the nature park offers a visual feast to its visitors with the reflection of the shadows of the trees around the lake on the water.

AA

Stating that it is possible to see every shade of green, Yalçın said, "There are trees and plants that we have never seen or know about. This is paradise, it should be seen."

AA

A riot of colors at the natural park.

AA

Seher Kaya, who came from Manavgat, said that they visited the plateaus and lakes in the region with an Eastern Black Sea organized tour.

AA

"We can't take our eyes off the scenery. Here, the lake and nature are integrated. We took lots of photos and videos. We rest our minds in peace here," Kaya said.

AA

Tourists enjoy Lake Karagöl on a pier leading to the lake.

AA

An example of the scenery at the park.

AA

