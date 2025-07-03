Hermanos Gutierrez, a talented Latin American musical duo, delivered a memorable performance at the 32nd Istanbul Jazz Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) with support from Garanti BBVA. Their concert took place at the iconic Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater, where a lively crowd gathered to enjoy the evening.

Estevan Gutierrez opened the concert with a warm Turkish greeting, “Good evening, Istanbul,” expressing his excitement about sharing the stage with his brother Alejandro. Alejandro, in turn, conveyed their gratitude for the audience’s enthusiastic reception, remarking on the special atmosphere of the venue and their ongoing European tour.

“We’re playing in cities we have always dreamed of visiting,” he said. “Our father is Swiss, our mother Ecuadorian and becoming a band or touring internationally was never really our goal, so we feel truly thankful for tonight.”

The brothers’ music is a heartfelt tribute to their roots and inspirations. Their journey began with the guitar melodies of Latin America, which they first encountered through the recordings of Julio Jaramillo introduced by their grandparents. Their sound blends diverse genres like salsa, milonga and cumbia, drawing from a broad time span ranging from the 1950s to the 1980s. Since their debut album "8 Anos" in 2017, followed by several more releases, including Sonido Cosmico earlier this year, the Hermanos Gutierrez have steadily built a unique musical identity that resonated deeply with the Istanbul audience during their hour-and-a-half-long set.

The Istanbul Jazz Festival continues to offer a vibrant lineup of performances across the city’s distinctive venues. Today, composer and pianist Max Richter is set to perform at the Harbiye Open-Air Theatre, followed by a collaboration between French jazz pianist Gregory Privat and Turkish trumpeter Tolga Bilgin at the French Palace. Music lovers will also gather at the Italian Consulate garden for a special event featuring Michelangelo Scandroglio, Hakan Başar Trio and Chiara Civello.

In the coming days, renowned jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn and American artist Meshell Ndegeocello will bring their unique sounds to Swissotel, while Brazilian musician Roge will take the stage at the historic Esma Sultan Mansion. The festival also offers a distinctive experience aboard the Jazz Ferry, departing from Kabataş on July 13, where attendees can enjoy live jazz while cruising the breathtaking Istanbul Bosphorus.

Adding to the festival’s dynamic atmosphere, the “Night Wanderings” concerts on July 16 and 17 will showcase emerging talents and independent voices at Kadıköy Cinema and Moda Stage, highlighting the future of jazz in Istanbul.