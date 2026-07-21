From a conservatory in Türkiye to some of Europe's most prestigious classical music stages, flutist Zeynep Canay has built a career that few young musicians achieve at such an early age. Chosen as a "Rising Star" by legendary flutist Sir James Galway, Canay has transformed what began as a childhood curiosity into an international career, performing across Europe while making Switzerland her second home.

Yet behind the accolades, competitions and concert halls lies a story rooted in family, resilience and an unwavering belief that persistence matters more than perfection.

When we met Canay overlooking the Bosporus in Istanbul, she spoke with the calm confidence of someone who has spent years navigating unfamiliar places. "Everything is going well," she said with a smile. "I'm always trying to take the next step."

From ballet to the flute

Music was not Canay's first artistic passion.

Born into a family that valued the arts, she grew up surrounded by creativity. Her mother is a sculptor and a graduate of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, an institution Canay would later attend herself.

"My mother studied there, so I followed in her footsteps," she said. "It's such a historic university. I still remember my very first day."

Before the flute entered her life, Canay had her heart set on becoming a ballerina. She began ballet at the age of four and continued for 15 years, studying at Mersin University State Conservatory.

"I actually wanted to become a ballerina," she recalled.

When she decided to transfer to Mimar Sinan, she hoped to continue her ballet education but did not pass the entrance examination. By then, however, she had already begun studying the flute full-time while continuing ballet part-time in Mersin – something that was unusual at the conservatory.

"I was the first student there to do both at the same time," she said. "Later, it inspired other students to do the same."

Looking back, she no longer sees leaving ballet as a disappointment. Instead, she views it as the moment life quietly redirected her toward another calling.

"That chapter closed beautifully for me," she said. "I don't have any regrets."

Over time, the flute evolved from an instrument into a lifelong companion. During difficult moments, she says, it became something she could always return to.

"It's like a friend that helps me through difficult times," she said. "Sometimes our relationship becomes distant, just like any relationship does. But then I remind myself, 'You've always been with me. I can't leave you.' Even if I started a completely different career one day, I would never abandon my flute."

She credits the instrument with shaping not only her career but also the person she has become.

"The reason I'm the person I am today is because of the flute."

That connection also shaped the way she thinks about music itself. Canay believes music has a healing quality, pointing to its emotional effect on listeners and its historical use as a form of therapy.

"I often talk about these things with my mother," she said. "Sometimes a piece of music gives you goosebumps for a reason. I truly believe music can heal."

Finding a home in Switzerland

Canay's career gathered momentum early. At just 16, she performed with the Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra before moving to Switzerland to study at the Conservatorio della Svizzera Italiana, one of Europe's respected music institutions.

The move brought new opportunities but also new challenges.

Although she already spoke English, adapting to an Italian-speaking conservatory required time. The school helped ease the transition by offering free language courses, something she says made a significant difference.

Life abroad, however, involved more than learning a new language.

Meeting people from different cultures broadened her perspective, even if it sometimes meant feeling like an outsider at first. Remaining open to unfamiliar experiences, she says, became essential.

One of the defining moments of her career came through a simple online application.

Turkish flutist Zeynep Canay. (Photo courtesy of Zeynep Canay)

Without any personal connections, Canay submitted an audition video to the Galway Flute Academy, founded by Sir James and Lady Jeanne Galway. For years, she had admired the legendary flutist from afar, watching his performances and imagining herself studying with him one day.

"I didn't know anyone," she said. "I used to watch Sir James Galway's videos and tell myself, 'One day I'll go there and play with him.' Then I sent my recording, and suddenly I had been accepted."

The acceptance carried even greater significance because she was admitted directly into Sir James Galway's own class, something she describes as highly competitive.

The academy, held in Weggis, Switzerland, became one of the most formative experiences of her life. Beyond studying with Galway, she met internationally renowned flutists including Karlheinz Schütz and Andrea Oliva, discovering an environment where teachers and students interacted with remarkable openness.

"I spent the best 10 days of my life there," she said. "There wasn't a hierarchy. Everyone was simply themselves."

Her time at the academy led to another milestone in 2022, when Galway selected her as one of his Rising Stars – an honor reserved for young musicians he believes show exceptional promise.

"This is an award Sir James gives to musicians he believes have a future," she said. "Some years, no one is selected at all, so receiving it was an incredible honor."

Her growing career has since taken her to some of Europe's leading concert venues, including performances at Lucerne's renowned KKL.

For all the milestones she has reached, Canay says the road has rarely been straightforward. Financial challenges remain one of the biggest hurdles for young musicians hoping to study abroad and her own journey was no exception.

She was able to move to Switzerland thanks to scholarships. While she received support from someone in Türkiye whom she affectionately refers to as her grandfather, most of her financial aid came from Swiss institutions – something she still finds deeply meaningful.

"It still gives me goosebumps," she said. "People in Switzerland who didn't even know my name believed in me and supported me. Türkiye is my home because I was born here, but Switzerland has become the home I chose."

Having grown up as the daughter of a military officer, adapting to new environments had become part of her life long before she moved abroad. Frequent relocations meant repeatedly starting over, building new friendships and adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings.

Rather than seeing that as a disadvantage, she believes it prepared her for life overseas.

"Even if I don't know anyone, I can comfortably walk into a room and introduce myself," she said.

Still, she acknowledges that studying abroad can be emotionally demanding, especially during the first months.

"The first thing waiting for you is loneliness," she said. "The environment changes, the culture changes. You have to expect that. But the more open you are to new experiences, the easier the transition becomes."

For young musicians considering a similar path, she believes resilience matters more than anything else. Learning how different systems work, asking questions and refusing to give up are all part of the process.

Family behind the journey

Although Switzerland has become her second home, Canay says her connection to Türkiye has never weakened. She keeps in close contact with her parents and grandparents, who continue to be an important part of her daily life despite the distance.

Homesickness, she admits, often arrives in the simplest forms.

"Sometimes I just miss soup," she said with a laugh. "Beyran, lentil soup and especially my grandmother's milk soup. I love our culture. Our cuisine is so rich and colorful."

If there is one part of her story she returns to most often, it is her grandparents.

Long before conservatories, competitions and concert halls, they were the ones who introduced her to the arts. They took her to ballet lessons, encouraged her curiosity and nurtured the creativity that would eventually shape her career.

"My grandparents had a huge impact on me," she said. "They were the ones who introduced me to art and took me to ballet."

She smiles as she speaks about them, recalling how her grandfather used to dance with her when she was still a baby.

"My grandfather was like my first love," she said. "I call him 'Dedencin' – that's a name I came up with. I call my grandmother 'Püsim.' Their real names are Hasan and Behice."

She is equally grateful for the constant support of her parents, who have stood behind every decision she has made throughout her journey.

Among the many memories she has collected over the years, one remains especially vivid.

After winning a competition organized by the Galways, Canay performed as a soloist with the Lucerne Festival Strings before a sold-out audience in Lucerne.

Standing backstage before walking on, she found herself reflecting on how far she had come.

"That was the moment I truly realized how much I had achieved and how valued I was," she said.

Despite the recognition she has already received, Canay continues to look ahead, driven by the same determination that carried her from Mersin to some of Europe's most respected classical music stages.

Asked which musicians continue to inspire her, her answer comes without hesitation.

"Sir James Galway," she said. "Always and forever."

She also names Italian flutist Andrea Oliva and South Korean virtuoso Jasmine Choi among the artists she admires, laughing as she recalls unexpectedly running into Choi at Zurich Airport.

"It's a small world," she said.