Ikilem, the band behind hits like “Bir Sebebi Var” (“There’s a Reason”), “Bu Saatten Sonra” (“From This Hour On”) and “Kaybolurum Gülüşünde” (“I Get Lost in Your Smile”), whose songs have been streamed millions of times, is set to release their new single “Kafam Yerinde Değil” (“My Mind Is Not Right”) on Aug. 29. This track tells a gripping story of the mental breakdown and relentless obsession that follow a painful breakup. With this song, Ikilem aims to touch the most vulnerable corners of their fans’ hearts. The eagerly awaited single will soon be available to listeners.

First-ever X performance

The iconic Swiss electronic music duo Adriatique will perform their groundbreaking “X” show for the first time in Türkiye on Sept. 6 at Ataköy Marina Arena. Organized by TemaCC, this special event promises an immersive multisensory experience that goes far beyond traditional DJ sets, featuring innovative stage design, lighting and an atmosphere that engages all the senses. Composed of Adrian Shala and Adrian Schweizer, Adriatique has performed this cutting-edge visual and auditory performance exclusively in select cities worldwide. Istanbul will host one of the most prestigious music events of the year, delivering a unique audiovisual journey and marking a new milestone in Türkiye’s electronic music scene. Adriatique X is poised to be one of 2025’s most talked-about music events.

The iconic Swiss electronic music duo Adriatique. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

Wolf Alice: Maturity, transformation

British alternative rock band Wolf Alice follows up their tracks “Bloom Baby Bloom,” “The Sofa” and “White Horses” with their fourth album, "The Clearing," marking a new stage of artistic maturity. Written in Tottenham and recorded in Los Angeles with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, the album blends classic 1970s influences with contemporary sounds, creating a refined pop/rock collection. The band explores themes of self-reflection, nostalgia and raw honesty with poetic lyricism.

"The Clearing" is less a destination than a state of acceptance with the journey itself. From confronting the self in “Thorns,” to the nostalgia of “Leaning Against The Wall” and the naked vulnerability of “Play It Out,” each track maps a step in the band’s evolution. Wolf Alice balances creativity, enjoyment, and boundary-pushing to deliver their most impactful work yet.

British alternative rock band Wolf Alice. (Courtesy of Hakan Uç)

The band celebrated the album’s launch with a historic concert at the legendary Dublin Castle pub in Camden. Fans attending a nearby pop-up event got an early listen and access to exclusive merchandise. That same night, Wolf Alice performed “Bloom Baby Bloom” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Following their explosive summer performances at Primavera Sound, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and Glastonbury, Wolf Alice will embark on a fully sold-out tour this fall across North America, Europe and the U.K. & Ireland. This tour includes some of the band’s biggest venues to date, such as London’s O2 Arena, underscoring their rise as one of the most influential bands of their generation.

Since their 2013 debut reflecting youth culture, Wolf Alice has consistently evolved through acclaimed albums like "My Love Is Cool," "Visions Of A Life" (Mercury Prize winner) and "Blue Weekend" (U.K chart-topper). Sharing stages with artists like Harry Styles and performing at world-renowned festivals, the band has cemented their position at the forefront of modern alternative rock.