The music scene in Türkiye continues to flourish, showcasing an array of talented musicians who are leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Among these rising stars is INJI, formerly known as Inci Gürün, whose musical journey began with a rendition of Amy Winehouse's "Valerie" during a high school music competition.

Despite pursuing a degree in economics from The Wharton School, INJI's heart remained steadfastly devoted to music.

Her passion led her to Istanbul University's Conservatory, where she immersed herself in the enchanting world of jazz and discovered her innate musical prowess. INJI's foray into creating music began with a bet between friends, ultimately resulting in the birth of her debut song, "Madeline."

This marked the genesis of a musical odyssey that propelled her into the spotlight.

INJI's artistry flourished further as she shared her creations, with her track "Bored" amassing an impressive 2 million streams on Spotify, resonating with an average monthly audience of 1 million listeners. Her rise to prominence, propelled by her ingenious musicality and innovative approach, found a significant platform for expression on TikTok, where her performances and original compositions garnered massive acclaim.

Anticipation mounts as INJI gears up to release her eagerly awaited track, "Bellydancing," which has been generating substantial buzz across social media platforms, promising to captivate her growing fan base once more.

Turkish rap artist Ayaz. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ayaz

Meanwhile, in the realm of Turkish rap, Ayaz stands poised for a groundbreaking moment with the imminent launch of his new album, "EPIZOD." Collaborating with a cadre of the country's most renowned rap artists, including Mavi, Canbay & Wolker, Halodayı, Lil Murda, Aksan, Capital Bra, Allame, and Heijan, Ayaz anticipates this album to be a pivotal juncture in his musical career.

Turkish rap artist Kodes. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Kodes

Kodes, another luminary in Turkish rap, recently made a statement with his latest music video, "Yakaza," drawing attention to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East and Palestine. He advocates for artists to address societal issues through their music, urging them to use their platforms to shed light on critical matters.

Greek artist Ivi Ivi Adamou during her Istanbul visit. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Ivi Adamou

Simultaneously, Ivi Adamou, a celebrated singer, mesmerized audiences with a spellbinding performance at the, earning accolades for her rendition of "Na Ti Xerese." Following the concert, Ivi explored Istanbul's iconic landmarks, expressing her admiration for places like Sultanahmet and Hagia Sophia, indicating her intention to revisit these sites in the near future.