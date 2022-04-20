Egyptian collector preserves hundreds of classic cars

Cars in the city can take a beating – between soaring temperatures, insidious desert dust and the crowded streets. Classic models are not uncommon, but they often languish in dusty alleys or garages. One man, however, has decided to try to preserve a slice of Egypt’s four-wheeled history.

Abd Allah Ragab works on a 1966 Mercedes at a private collector's lot in El Saff city in Giza, just outside Cairo, Egypt, April 8, 2022.