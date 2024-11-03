The 12th International Clarinet Festival, part of the Izmir Cultural Route Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, concluded with a series of performances by renowned clarinet artists.

The festival at the historic Agora Ören Yeri featured the acclaimed clarinetist Serkan Çağrı as one of the first performers. In his remarks, Çağrı highlighted the festival’s long-standing tradition of showcasing masterful clarinetists over the past 12 years and mentioned that the event would conclude with three additional performances by fellow artists.

Following his speech, Çağrı joined fellow clarinetist Hüsnü Şenlendirici for a collaborative concert. Şenlendirici later took the stage solo to perform a selection of pieces before passing the spotlight to Kirpi Bülent, who also delivered an engaging performance.

The evening culminated with a concert by the esteemed clarinetist Vassilis Saleas, adding to the festival's rich musical tapestry. Throughout the event, legends of the clarinet shared the stage, performing a variety of pieces, much to the delight of the audience.

The festival attracted numerous music enthusiasts, underscoring its significance in promoting clarinet music and fostering cultural exchange.