Switzerland and the Netherlands, both frontrunners in the race for victory at Eurovision 2024, clinched spots in Saturday's grand final, joining Israel despite significant protests against its participation and jeers during its performance.

Some 100,000 visitors have gathered in the southern Swedish city of Malmo for the annual kitsch-fest, under heavy police presence as authorities brace for possible unrest.

Swiss rapper and singer Nemo, 24, qualified for the second semifinal on Thursday with the song "The Code," as did Joost Klein, 26, of the Netherlands with his song "Europapa."

"Singing this song in front of a live audience and knowing that so many people are listening made me really emotional," Nemo said during a news conference following the semi-final.

Israeli solo artist Eden Golan, 20, and her song "Hurricane" also qualified for Saturday's grand show, which will feature performances from 26 countries.

Some booing was heard from the crowd before, during and after Golan's performance but also applause and Israeli flags waving, according to a Reuters journalist in the auditorium.

Armenia, Austria, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Latvia and Norway also qualified for the final.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) attends a rally in protest against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Malmo, Sweden, May 9, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Eurovision organizers had resisted calls to exclude Israel over its military campaign in Gaza, arguing that the competition is a non-political event. However, they excluded Russia following its attack on Ukraine in 2022.

More than 10,000 pro-Palestinian campaigners, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, staged a non-violent protest in the hours ahead of the semifinal, waiving Palestinian flags and shouting "Boycott Israel."

A smaller group of pro-Israeli supporters, including members of Malmo's Jewish community, also staged a peaceful demonstration in the city, defending Golan and her nation's right to take part in the contest.

Hundreds of artists in Sweden and elsewhere have pushed for Israel to be blocked from taking part, as did two Belgian government ministers earlier this year.

Even Belgium's VRT television interrupted its broadcast of the Eurovision Song Contest to condemn Israel's violations of human rights and press freedom and called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

VRT, broadcasting in Flemish, interrupted the second semifinal of Eurovision held in Malmo, Sweden to protest against Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"This is a trade union action. We condemn the human rights violations of the Israeli state. Additionally, Israel is destroying press freedom. Therefore, we are taking a temporary break from our broadcast. Now, ceasefire," it said.

Two Belgian ministers had previously expressed their belief that Israel should not participate in the Eurovision Song Contest as long as its attacks on civilians in Gaza continued.

Artists representing Belgium, Portugal, the U.K., Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Finland and San Marino in the Eurovision Song Contest had called for an urgent and sustainable cease-fire in Gaza.