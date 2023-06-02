The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated Istanbul concert of Hollywood Vampires, the rock band featuring the legendary Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp faced a setback when he suffered an ankle injury, leading to the cancellation of three concerts in the U.S. with his band. However, fans in Istanbul can breathe a sigh of relief as the concert scheduled for June 10 remains unaffected. Both Depp and the organizing company have confirmed that the European leg of the tour, including the Istanbul concert, will proceed as planned.

In a remarkable gesture, Hollywood Vampires recently announced that they would donate the entire revenue from the Istanbul concert to support victims of the recent earthquakes. The band, consisting of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, shared this heartfelt news through a touching video message, showcasing their commitment to a positive impact.

Aksan. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Johnny Depp is not only a charismatic singer but also a multi-talented musician, playing bass guitar, rhythm and keyboards in the group. The collaboration between Depp and rock legends Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in Hollywood Vampires promises to create a captivating musical experience for fans.

In 2022, Johnny Depp achieved a legal victory in his complex libel case against his former wife, Amber Heard. The Virginia jury concluded that Heard defamed Depp through a 2018 op-ed, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal dispute over allegations of domestic abuse.

Aksan on the rise

The Turkish rap music scene has been buzzing with the rise of Aksan, a talented artist who has been gaining considerable attention. After months of hard work and dedication, Aksan has finally completed his impressive 15-track album.

Lately, Aksan has consistently delivered hit songs that have become instant trends among rap enthusiasts. His latest album, titled "Yüksek" ("High"), showcases his talent and is sure to delight his fans. It is worth mentioning that Aksan personally handled the mixing and mastering of all the album tracks. The lead single of the album shares the same name, and it features several popular artists.

Turkish rapper UZI. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

One notable collaboration is with Spanish rap artist Bouza on the track "Düşman" ("Enemy"), where the duo showcased remarkable chemistry. The album also includes featured collaborations with renowned rap artists in the Turkish music scene such as Uzi, Critical and Murda, known for creating some of the best hits in rap music.

The first music video from the album was directed by a production company known for working with numerous international celebrities, highlighting the growing global appeal of Aksan's work. I believe that many songs from this album will find their place in the playlists of not only myself but also all music enthusiasts.

Summer Cem. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Summer Cem

Summer Cem is one of the artists whose projects I have recently been enjoying the most.

Summer Cem, a Turkish-German musician, has reached new heights of global success with his latest release. The song "Backflips," a collaborative effort featuring talented artists Abra Cadabra and Uzi, has quickly become a favorite on music playlists worldwide.

The production quality of "Backflips" is exceptional, capturing the listener's attention from the very first beat. The enchanting rhythms draw you in, creating an immersive musical experience. The song is built on a strong classic drill beat, seamlessly blending into the popular trap music genre. The incredible synergy brought by Abra Cadabra and Uzi to the track is worth noting. "Backflips" showcases a trilingual structure, incorporating sections in English, German and Turkish, a unique blend of "Deutschrap" adding a refreshing flavor to the songs.

Abra Cadabra. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Abra Cadabra showcases his skills in the typical English drill style in the first verse, followed by Summer Cem's powerful Deutschrap section. Finally, Uzi concludes the song with his signature rhythmic style in Turkish, further enhancing its multicultural appeal.

When we delve into the music careers of Summer Cem, Abra Cadabra and Uzi, it is evident that Summer Cem has gained prominence in the music industry. His previous hits like "Tamam Tamam" with 152 million streams and "Casanova" with 148 million streams have solidified his position as a highly streamed artist. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of his upcoming solo album, "Sıkı Jackson," scheduled for June 30.

As for Uzi, there is not much left to say about him as he has become a global brand. The love for Uzi is spreading to people of all ages around the world. He has collaborated with German artists like Summer Cem, Eko Fresh and Capo multiple times in the past.